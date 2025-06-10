Party Planning in Time of Tariffs with Tips from Celebrity Event Planner Marley Majcher - The Party Goddess

Marley Majcher is CEO of The Party Goddess & The Profit Goddess Marley's celebrity clients include Pierce Brosnan Marley has planned many events for top celebrities like Sofia Vergara

Marley Majcher is The Party Goddess! - a celebrity and corporate event planner. She shares creative and budget-friendly ways to connect & celebrate this summer.

People should focus on connection and community, which is something many people are craving right now.” — Marley Majcher, The Party Goddess!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Planning a celebration this summer, whether it’s a family gathering or a summer block party, could be more challenging due to the rising costs of nearly everything. According to a recent federal survey , 75% of companies have raised prices due to tariffs. Another report says the average household could see their expenses go up by $2,800 a year.If summer celebrations are on your agenda, you can still throw a fun, festive event on a budget. Celebrity and corporate event planner Marley Macher, CEO of The Party Goddess !, says a few creative tips can help you connect and have fun without breaking the bank.Majcher has worked with a variety of A-list clients including Pierce Brosnan, Sofia Vergara, Nick & Vanessa Lachey and Britney Spears as well as many top national brands and venues.Marley Majcher says "people should focus on connection and community, which is something many people are craving right now." Here are some of her ideas for fun and (almost) free summer events.Game TimeHost an old-fashioned game night with charades, cards and table board games.• Set up several stations to give players a choice.• Have your guests bring their favorite game to share.• If you want to splurge, buy gift cards from LOCAL vendors as prizes.Swap Meet• Host a Clothing Swap – Clean out your closet and invite your friends over to swap items. Any leftover items can be donated to your favorite charity.• Trash & Treasure – They say one person’s trash is another’s treasure. Clean out your kitchen, office, bookshelves etc. and host an old-fashioned trading post of goods. Have fun and help your friends get organized at home! Again, you can donate any remaining items.Celebrate the ArtsHelp your guests tap into their creativity with one of these party themes.• Living Room Karaoke Nights – You can do this with a laptop, the internet and an inexpensive microphone you can find online.• Murder Mystery Party – Chip in to hire a local acting troupe to host a mystery party.• Painting Party – Learn together with a fun and campy online tutorial or bring in a local art student. Another option is to paint ceramics.Watch PartyChoose a fun rom-com movie night or host a watch party for a sporting event or finale of a favorite show.• This reduces your budget for food as you can focus on popcorn and maybe have a “potluck candy bar”.• Make this more interactive depending on the event. For example:o Ballots for award show watch parties where guests make their own picks.o Create a fun bingo sheet for a sporting event.Once you have decided on a theme, the next step is determining food, drinks and décor.Food and Beverages: Remember there is power – and savings – in numbers.• Make Food Fun – Host a pizza making party or a “do it yourself” sundae stand. Different guests can bring different ingredients.• Power Potluck – Encourage your guests to take charge of one component of a traditional meal: one friend for appetizers, one for the entrée, one for cocktails, and one for dessert. Could turn this into a competition to make it fun!• Themed Meals In, Rather Than Going Out – Have your friends over for a “dip” night. Cocktails and mocktails, appetizers, etc., can all be turned into a potluck situation. For watch parties, keep it simple with popcorn and an assortment of candy, sodas and water.Beyond Dinner – If you want to plan a girls’ night out or special date night, opt for cocktails and appetizers or check out brunch specials.Décor: Everything old is new again. Here are some tariff-proof and sustainable ideas for décor.• Repurposing – Take inventory of what you already have and get creative. From mix-matched glasses and dishes to partly burnt candles to working in photos and artwork, you can create a fun and festive atmosphere.• Bring the Outside In – Take a walk and look for nature’s décor – using tree branches, flowers, cool rocks, acorns, etc. Put them in a pretty bowl or on a platter with candles for a centerpiece.• Thrifting is In – Now is the time to shop your local thrift shops, estate sales, consignment and even garage sales. It’s local and tariff-proof.• Thrifting as an Activity – Get your friends together and challenge each other to spend $10 each at the thrift store. Then see who found the best deals and cap it off with a white elephant giveaway at your party.• Double Duty Décor – Find inexpensive décor that can double as your party favors. For example, buy some small herbal plants as centerpieces and then give one to each guest.For more fun, festive DIY ideas for planning celebrations big and small, visit www.thepartygoddess.com . Marley Majcher is available for interviews in person or virtually – live or on tape. Contact Diane White at diane@dianewhitepr.com or by calling 918-770-3905.

Marley Majcher shares her Mother's Day ideas the local CBS station in LA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.