Apriem Advisors Earns National Recognition Across Industry Awards

Apriem Advisors leadership team recognized for excellence in wealth management and industry impact

Apriem Advisors earns national recognition highlighting growth, leadership, and client focused wealth management excellence.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apriem Advisors , a leading independent wealth management firm focused on guiding families through life’s most important financial transitions, today announced multiple national recognitions in 2026, underscoring the firm’s continued momentum, leadership, and commitment to delivering a high standard of client care.Apriem Advisors was named to the USA Today Best Financial Advisory Firms 2026 list, a distinction that recognizes firms across the country for excellence in financial advice, client satisfaction, and long-term performance.In addition, Apriem received the InvestmentNews Compliance Team of the Year Excellence Award 2026, highlighting the firm’s disciplined approach to regulatory oversight, operational integrity, and commitment to maintaining a culture of accountability and trust.Further reinforcing the firm’s leadership, Rhonda Ducote, AIF, Partner and CEO of Apriem Advisors, was named to AdvisorHub’s Women RIA’s to Watch 2026, recognizing influential women leaders shaping the future of the wealth management industry.Adding to these honors, Rhonda Ducote and Co-Founder Harmon Kong were both recognized by the Los Angeles Times as Business, Finance and Banking Visionaries, highlighting their leadership and impact within the financial services industry.“These recognitions reflect the strength of our team and our unwavering focus on serving clients through life’s most important financial moments,” said Ducote. “Whether guiding families through retirement, liquidity events, or generational planning, our role is to provide thoughtful, steady guidance when it matters most.”Apriem’s recognition comes amid a period of sustained growth and client loyalty. The firm has achieved more than 20 percent annualized growth in assets under management over the past year and nearly 14 percent over five years, while maintaining a client retention rate above 99 percent. New client relationships are driven primarily by referrals, reflecting deep trust and long-term partnerships.At the core of Apriem’s approach is a planning-first philosophy centered on helping clients navigate major life transitions, including career changes, retirement, inheritance, and complex financial events. This differentiated focus has positioned the firm as a trusted advisor for individuals and families seeking clarity and confidence during pivotal moments.“Our clients are often coming to us during times of change,” Ducote added. “We take that responsibility seriously and strive to deliver advice that is both technically sound and deeply personal.”About Apriem AdvisorsApriem Advisors is an independent wealth management firm dedicated to providing thoughtful financial guidance through every stage of life. The firm specializes in helping individuals and families navigate key financial transitions, including retirement, liquidity events, inheritance, and generational planning. With a commitment to fiduciary advice, long-term relationships, and personalized planning, Apriem serves clients nationwide from its headquarters in Irvine, California.Disclosures:Advisory services are offered through Apriem Advisors, a registered investment adviser with the SEC. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training, and Apriem may only provide advice in jurisdictions where properly registered or exempt.For a full list of awards and disclosures, visit: https://www.apriem.com/disclosures/

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