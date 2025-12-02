Rhonda Ducote Named LA Times Studios 2025 Inspirational Woman Honoree

LA Times Studios 2025 Inspirational Woman Honoree

LA Times Studios recognizes Apriem CEO Rhonda Ducote as a 2025 Inspirational Woman Honoree for her impact in wealth management, education, and community service

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apriem Advisors is proud to announce that Rhonda Ducote , AIF, President & CEO, has been named a 2025 Inspirational Woman Honoree by LA Times Studios, recognizing exceptional female leaders making a significant impact in business and the community.Ducote, who oversees the $1.46 billion wealth management firm, was selected for her dedication to leadership, client advocacy, and promoting financial education for women. She spearheads Apriem’s Women of Wisdom initiative, a program designed to empower women with the knowledge and tools to confidently manage their finances and plan for the future.“Being recognized by LA Times Studios is an incredible honor,” said Ducote. “At Apriem, our focus is on helping families make smart financial decisions and plan for what’s ahead. This award reflects the commitment of our entire team to supporting our clients every day.”Under Ducote’s leadership, Apriem has expanded its educational reach, including a three-tier financial literacy program serving young adults, established investors, and families. She is also actively involved in the Orange County community, supporting organizations such as the Big Brothers Big Sisters OC, CoCo Cares, Southern California Hospice Foundation, and World Vision, while encouraging more women to succeed in financial services.This recognition comes during a milestone year for Apriem Advisors, which was also named to CNBC’s 2025 Top RIA Firms List and named RIA Team of the Year by InvestmentNews for those firms with 10 or more advisors, underscoring the firm’s continued growth, excellence, and leadership in wealth management.About Apriem AdvisorsApriem Advisors is an independent, fiduciary wealth management firm based in Irvine, California, serving high-net-worth individuals, families, and institutions nationwide. With a focus on holistic financial planning, multigenerational wealth strategies, and client-focused guidance, Apriem helps clients plan for their financial future with clarity and confidence. Learn more at apriem.com.Disclosures: Advisory services are offered through Apriem Advisors, a registered investment adviser with the SEC. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training, and Apriem may only provide advice in jurisdictions where properly registered or exempt.For a full list of awards and disclosures, visit: https://www.apriem.com/disclosures/

