Harmon Kong Marks One-Year Anniversary of Values Over Valuables and a Year of Major Industry Recognition

Values Over Valuables: Daring to Live the Life Money Can't Buy 2025 Advisor of the Year (West- Region) by InvestmentNews Harmon Kong in The Media

Kong’s bestselling book marks one year as he earns national recognition and top industry honors.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This month marks the one-year anniversary of Harmon Kong’s transformative book, Values Over Valuables : Daring to Live the Life Money Can’t Buy, a milestone that coincides with an extraordinary year of national recognition. Since its release, the book has inspired many, garnered critical acclaim, and solidified Kong’s reputation as a visionary leader in financial services.Kong’s book has achieved Top 3 ranking for Forbes Books this year and reached #1 Amazon Best Seller status in multiple categories, demonstrating the broad impact of his insights on family values, legacy, and multigenerational wealth.Further reinforcing his influence and authority as an author, Harmon was named 2025 Advisor of the Year – West Region by InvestmentNews, one of the industry’s most prestigious national honors.In addition to this milestone, Harmon was recognized in October 2025 by CIO Views as one of “The 10 Visionary Leaders Shaping the Future of Financial Services.” His thought leadership has been featured widely through podcasts, interviews, and media stories, amplifying his message and reach across the country."My passion is helping families create a lasting legacy by aligning their values with their wealth, ensuring that what they build today reflects what matters most tomorrow," said Harmon Kong.Harmon’s achievements reflect his dedication to excellence, innovation, and empowering families to build meaningful financial legacies grounded in purpose.Media Contacts and OpportunitiesHarmon Kong is available for feature interviews, podcast guest appearances, speaking engagements, and expert commentary.Please contact: Brianna Lamb — bri@ apriem .comAbout Harmon KongHarmon Kong is an award-winning financial advisor, author, and thought leader known for his expertise in multigenerational wealth, behavioral finance, and family legacy planning. He is the author of Values Over Valuables: Daring to Live the Life Money Can’t Buy, a widely acclaimed guide to living with purpose and aligning wealth with what matters most.DisclosuresAdvisory services are offered through Apriem Advisors, a registered investment adviser with the SEC. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training, and Apriem may only provide advice in jurisdictions where properly registered or exempt.Values Over Valuables: Daring to Live the Life Money Can’t Buy — This book is not an offer of Apriem’s investment services, nor is it intended to provide investment advice to any individual. While the author is the majority owner of Apriem and an advisory affiliate, this book is a separate endeavor, and its content and proceeds are independent of Apriem and its advisory services.For a full list of awards and disclosures, visit: https://www.apriem.com/disclosures/

