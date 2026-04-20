Mayhew Tools Launches New 3 Pc. Long Non-Turning Pneumatic Set

An extended-length, durable solution engineered for maximum stability in hard-to-reach areas

TURNERS FALLS, MA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. ( Mayhew Tools ) announces the launch of its new 3 Pc. Long Non-Turning Pneumatic Set, part number 32215 . Engineered with an extended length, this set is expertly designed to provide professionals with easy access to hard-to-reach areas while delivering maximum performance.Each tool in the set features four grooves that lock securely into the retaining balls of a quick-release chuck. This innovative design ensures maximum stability and a firm hold, allowing the tool to move back and forth on a single plane with the c-axis locked in place to prevent turning during use. With sharp edges, these pneumatic tools excel at cutting panels, scraping off undercoating, and removing bolt or rivet heads.Crafted from high-strength steel alloy, the set delivers exceptional durability for demanding, heavy-duty tasks. A black oxide finish further enhances the longevity of the tools by providing superior corrosion resistance. The set is available at an MSRP of $166.64.The complete 3 Pc. Long Non-Turning Pneumatic Set includes:32212 - Pneumatic Cold Chisel 5/8 X 18.25032213 - Pneumatic Slotted Panel Cutter X 1832214 - Pneumatic Scraper 1-1/8 X 18Proudly made in the USA, the 3 Pc. Long Non-Turning Pneumatic Set carries on Mayhew Tools' commitment to quality and reliability and is backed by a lifetime warranty. Mayhew Tools are sold through an extensive network of global distributors, primarily serving the industrial, automotive, and hardware markets.For more information, contact Mayhew Tools at 800-872-0037 or visit mayhew.com.About Mayhew ToolsMayhew Steel Products (Mayhew Tools), founded in 1856, is an ISO 9001-certified company and the oldest punch and chisel manufacturer in the United States. Headquartered in Turners Falls, MA, the company’s transition from a small tool house to industry leader comes as a direct result of their dedication, quality, reliability, and craftsmanship. While their passion for manufacturing quality hand tools has continued to fuel its century-old product line growth. Mayhew Tools, serving primarily the Industrial, Automotive, and Hardware industries, are sold globally through an extensive distributor network.

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