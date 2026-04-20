Next-Generation Vehicle Data Technology Improves Accident Investigation and Driver Behavior Analysis

Emerging technology allows investigators to recover critical vehicle data more easily and without damaging components, to better understand collisions.

This data has always been there; it just isn’t always easy or safe to access. This technology gives us a more reliable way to retrieve that information without risking damage to the chip or data.” — Todd Springer, Principal at Augspurger Komm Engineering

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Augspurger Komm Engineering, Inc. (AKE), a leading forensic engineering firm, is utilizing next-generation vehicle forensic technology that allows investigators to gather critical data from vehicle infotainment systems without damaging components, providing a safer and more reliable way to access information essential to accident investigations.Modern vehicles store significant amounts of digital data within onboard modules and computer chips. However, data stored in the infotainment system is not always designed with accessible connection points, making data retrieval difficult and, in some cases, requiring invasive methods that risk damaging the chip and permanently destroying valuable information.New equipment from BERLA addresses that challenge by enabling direct access to these chips without removing them from the circuit board. Using a specialized interface with precision pin connections, investigators can retrieve embedded data while preserving the integrity of the hardware.“This data has always been there, it just isn’t always easy or safe to access,” said Todd Springer, Principal at Augspurger Komm Engineering. “This technology gives us a more reliable way to retrieve that information without risking damage to the chip or the data itself.”This enhanced approach allows AKE to more effectively analyze vehicle activity and driver behavior patterns, helping to provide clearer insight into what occurred before and during a collision. These insights support engineers, attorneys, and insurers in reconstructing events and making informed decisions.AKE is among a select group of firms currently utilizing this emerging technology, reinforcing its commitment to staying at the forefront of advancements in forensic engineering.As vehicle systems continue to grow more complex, the ability to safely and reliably access embedded data will become increasingly important. AKE remains committed to continuing to deliver accurate, data-driven insights that support accident investigations and improve understanding of driver behavior and collision dynamics.###About Augspurger Komm Engineering Inc.Celebrating 50 years in business this year, Arizona-based Augspurger Komm Engineering operates nationwide and provides expertise in the areas of mechanical and civil engineering, biomechanics, workplace safety, human factors, construction, accident reconstruction, roadway design, and forensic psychology. The firm specializes in forensic engineering, providing consulting services as well as expert witness testimony, with engineers licensed in Arizona, California, Colorado, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Washington, and the Province of Alberta, Canada. For more information, visit AKEinc.com.

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