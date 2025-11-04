Employee-Owned Kovach Enclosure Systems Announces Executive Leadership Appointments, Welcomes Distinguished Board Member

Jack Kucera Brad Wright James Hatch

Employee-Owned Kovach Enclosure Systems proudly announces a series of key leadership appointments and the addition of a distinguished new board member.

Kovach is entering a new era of strategic growth as an Employee-Owned company, and I’m incredibly proud of the leadership team guiding us forward. We’re also honored to welcome Jack Kucera.” — Allen “Kelly” Sands, Chairman of the Board

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Employee-Owned Kovach Enclosure Systems, a national leader in high-performance façade systems and architectural enclosures, proudly announces a series of key leadership appointments and the addition of a distinguished new board member. These milestones mark the next chapter in the company’s continued growth, innovation, and commitment to empowering its employee-owners through excellence and shared success.All leadership changes come from within Kovach’s existing team, underscoring the company’s strong culture of development, ownership, and long-term investment in its people.Brad Wright has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kovach Enclosure Systems. Wright has been instrumental in shaping the company’s vision and culture since joining Kovach, guiding it through transformative growth and establishing it as a leading force in the façade and construction industries. His leadership philosophy centers on building a healthy, profitable, and employee-owned company where people thrive and the client experience remains best-in-class.James Hatch has been named President and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). In this role, Hatch will continue to lead Kovach’s pursuit and preconstruction alignment efforts to ensure project profitability and strong client partnerships. Working closely with Wright, he will drive the company’s five-year strategic plan focused on innovation, acquisition, and national stability, all aimed at growing the value and pride of being 100% employee-owned.Deseray Gruben has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Gruben brings a deep commitment to financial excellence, transparency, and ownership stewardship. Her leadership in financial strategy, forecasting, and accountability supports Kovach’s continued expansion and ensures the long-term sustainability of its Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP).Jansen Miller assumes the role of Chief Construction Officer (CCO), overseeing all project execution and delivery. Miller’s leadership ensures projects are completed on time and on budget while building a world-class execution team that elevates quality, training, and collaboration among employee-owners across all project teams.Together, this leadership team embodies Kovach’s mission of “Collaborating on a shared vision to inspire and build future skylines,” and reflects the ownership mindset that defines the Employee-Owned Kovach culture.Board Leadership and New AppointmentAllen “Kelly” Sands, Chairman of the Board, expressed his enthusiasm for the continued evolution of the company’s leadership and the addition of an esteemed new member to Kovach’s Board of Directors:“Kovach is entering a new era of strategic growth as an Employee-Owned company, and I’m incredibly proud of the leadership team guiding us forward. We’re also honored to welcome Jack Kucera to our Board—his record of excellence in business, leadership, and service to others perfectly aligns with the spirit of ownership, integrity, and teamwork that define Kovach.”Jack Kucera, newly appointed Board Member, brings decades of executive leadership, entrepreneurial success, and philanthropic commitment.Kucera earned his B.S. in Civil Engineering from the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) in 1978, where he served as co-captain of the Falcon football team and Deputy Wing Commander. He later earned his MBA from Arizona State University in 1986. Kucera joined Climatec, Inc. as its seventh employee in 1984 and acquired the company in 1987, leading its growth into one of the largest independent systems integrators in the United States. Following the acquisition of Climatec’s Building Technology Group by Robert Bosch GmbH in 2015, Kucera continued as President and CEO of Varitec Solutions, providing HVAC solutions for mission-critical sectors across the Southwest.Beyond business, Kucera’s impact in education and community development is exceptional. He recently completed his sixth year as Board Chair of the Air Force Academy Foundation, helping raise nearly $300 million in support of Academy programs. He and his wife, Vianne, are lead donors to the $90 million renovation of Falcon Stadium, home to the new Kucera Legacy Center. Their philanthropy also extends to Teach for America, A Stepping Stone Foundation, and numerous educational and cultural initiatives.In recognition of his lifelong service and leadership, Kucera was named a Distinguished Graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy in 2019, an honor shared by only 56 of more than 60,000 graduates.ABOUT KOVACH ENCLOSURE SYSTEMSFounded in 1969, Employee-Owned Kovach Enclosure Systems is one of the nation’s leading providers of custom façade and building envelope systems. Headquartered in Arizona, Kovach is known for its engineering excellence, innovation, and craftsmanship across major projects nationwide in commercial, education, healthcare, and technology sectors. Now 100% employee-owned, Kovach continues to shape skylines through partnership, integrity, innovation, and drive, empowering its employee-owners to build lasting value for generations to come.For more information, visit www.kovach.net

