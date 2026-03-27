Mack Real Estate Group and McCourt Partners Celebrate Start of Construction at Halo Vista

Rendering - Halo Vista

Groundbreaking Event Kicks Off Initial Phase of 2,300-Acre ‘City Within a City’

With the ecosystem growing around TSMC and developments like Halo Vista, we're creating real career pathways and a thriving community where people choose to stay, and others choose to arrive.” — Ann O’Brien, Phoenix City Councilwoman for District 1

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mack Real Estate Group (MREG) and McCourt Partners hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking to mark the start of construction at Halo Vista, a landmark 2,300-acre master-planned development in North Phoenix. Situated immediately adjacent to the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) campus, Halo Vista is designed to be a premier global hub for science, innovation, and community.The $7 billion project, described as a "city within a city" and projected to be a major catalyst for regional growth, has an important role in one of the most significant economic drivers in Arizona’s history. By providing the built environment in which chip designers, engineering students, and pioneering companies can co-locate with the world’s leading chip manufacturer, Halo Vista is positioned to support the expansion of Phoenix’s semiconductor ecosystem and the ongoing "renaissance" of the American manufacturing and the semiconductor industry as a whole.This initial phase of construction will focus on critical horizontal infrastructure and site preparation, with work being led by Phoenix-based Willmeng Construction. The master plan for the site encompasses nearly 30 million square feet of mixed-use capacity, including industrial, manufacturing, office, retail, residential, and educational uses.Veteran Valley anchorman Mark Curtis from 12News served as the master of ceremonies for the event, which was highlighted by remarks from Mack Real Estate Group CEO Richard Mack, and Frank McCourt, Founder and Executive Chairman of McCourt Partners, who shared their vision for the project’s global impact. More than a hundred guests gathered to celebrate the occasion, including state and local officials, community leaders, and media members.The speaker lineup also featured Phoenix District 1 Councilwoman Ann O’Brien; Ryan Ruiz, Executive Vice President of Business Development for the Arizona Commerce Authority; Christine Mackay, President and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council; as well as Jordan Lang, President of McCourt Partners; Chris Janson, President of Mack Halo Vista; and Willmeng Construction CEO James Murphy.The groundbreaking ceremony also highlighted the first confirmed businesses that will anchor the development’s retail and hospitality offerings. These initial tenants include a Costco, a planned auto mall developed by DeRito Partners featuring approximately 11 dealers, and a five-story, dual-branded Marriott hotel featuring both Courtyard and Residence Inn properties, being delivered by Common Bond Development Group. These developments are part of the first phase of retail planning situated along I-17 and Dove Valley Road, designed to serve the thousands of workers and residents anticipated to join the Halo Vista community.

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