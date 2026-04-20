Coinversa Completes Independent Security Audit with softstack, Smart Contract Audit and Codebase Security Assessment

Coinversa x Softstack Smart Contract Audit - Canton Network

softstack, a leading German cybersecurity firm, has completed two independent security engagements for Coinversa, a non-custodial trading platform.

FLENSBURG, SH, GERMANY, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- softstack, a leading German cybersecurity firm, has completed two independent security engagements for Coinversa, a non-custodial trading platform: a smart contract security audit of their Canton Network contracts and a whitebox security review of their backend API and frontend application.The smart contract audit, covering DAML contracts that implement user identity management, wallet linking, transaction commitment tracking, and terms acceptance on Canton Network, identified 20 findings across 5 medium and 15 low severity levels. 16 findings were resolved and 4 were acknowledged by the Coinversa team.The codebase security review, covering the full Express/TypeScript backend and React/JSX frontend, identified 13 findings including 4 high, 8 medium, and 1 low severity issues. All 13 findings were resolved by the Coinversa engineering team. Across both engagements, a total of 33 security issues were identified and addressed, with follow-up reviews confirming that all fixes were implemented effectively.About CoinversaCoinversa provides infrastructure for on-chain trading, enabling users to analyze markets, coordinate multiple wallets, and execute trades directly from their own custody. The platform indexes clearinghouse state and trader activity in real time to power portfolio visibility, market intelligence, and coordinated execution across wallets. Trading activity is reconciled through a private identity layer anchored on the Canton Network, ensuring non-custodial execution while maintaining a unified coordination layer across connected wallets. The platform is designed for discretionary traders and systematic strategies, starting with Hyperliquid as the first supported venue.For more information, visit www.coinversa.ai About softstack GmbHsoftstack GmbH is a European cybersecurity company headquartered in Flensburg, Germany. The firm provides smart contract audits, penetration testing, and security consulting for blockchain protocols and web applications across multiple platforms. softstack GmbH is ISO 27001 certified and has audited protocols safeguarding over $100 billion in user funds.For security assessment inquiries, visit www.softstack.io or contact hello@softstack.io.

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