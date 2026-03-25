Influence360 Completes Dual Independent Security Audit with softstack, Smart Contract Review and Penetration Test

Influence360

softstack GmbH has successfully completed a smart contract audit and black-box penetration test for Influence360, a Web3 influencer marketing platform.

FLENSBURG, SH, GERMANY, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- softstack GmbH, a leading german cybersecurity firm, has completed two independent security engagements for Influence360 , a Web3 influencer marketing platform: a smart contract security audit of their multi-chain escrow system and an external black-box penetration test of their web application.The smart contract audit , covering escrow contracts across EVM, SVM, identified 13 findings across 1,143 lines of code in 9 contract files. All findings have been addressed by the Influence360 team. The penetration test, conducted against influence360 web following OWASP and PTES methodologies, identified 15 vulnerabilities including 2 critical and 5 high severity issues. A comprehensive re-test confirmed that 14 of 15 findings were successfully fixed, with 1 accepted as an intentional design decision and zero findings remaining open.About Influence360Influence360 is redefining Web3 influencer marketing. They are building a platform where companies and creators can grow together, with data-driven campaigns, transparent performance metrics, and onchain payment protection. Founded by crypto veterans, Influence360 brings years of experience leading campaigns for top Web3 projects and connects the dots between companies, influencers, and communities worldwide.For more information, visit influence360.io.About softstack GmbHsoftstack GmbH is a German cybersecurity company headquartered in Flensburg, Germany. The firm provides smart contract audits, penetration testing, and security consulting for blockchain protocols and web applications across multiple platforms. softstack GmbH is ISO 27001 certified and has audited protocols safeguarding over $100 billion in user funds.For security assessment inquiries, visit www.softstack.io or contact hello@softstack.io.Media Contactsoftstack GmbHEmail: hello@softstack.ioWebsite: https://www.softstack.io

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