Softstack Completes Smart Contract Security Audit for Aryze’s RYZE Token and Cross-Chain Contracts

Aryze Smart Contract Audit

Softstack audited Aryze’s $RYZE token and Reforge V3 bridge, found no security issues.

Our priority was to find an audit partner that understood the regulated environment we operate in. Softstack stood out through its experience working with banks and e-money issuers.” — Jodi Usama Husain, CTO & Co-Founder

FLENSBURG, GERMANY, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Softstack today announced the successful completion of a smart contract security audit for Aryze ApS, covering the $RYZE token contract and its reforge V3 cross-chain bridge system.Aryze is a Denmark-based fintech company building fully collateralized stablecoin infrastructure for businesses, governments, and institutions. The $RYZE token powers the Aryze ecosystem and integrates with cross-chain migration mechanisms to enable scalable deployment.The audit assessed the token’s upgradeable ERC-20 implementation, whitelist controls, bridge routing logic, and upgradeability patterns. Following comprehensive manual review and automated security testing, the codebase was found to be in strong condition, with no issues identified during the assessment.“Security and compliance are foundational to institutional-grade financial infrastructure,” said Yannik Heinze CEO Softstack ““Our priority was to find an audit partner that understood the regulated environment we operate in. Softstack stood out through its experience working with banks and e-money issuers, which aligned with our direction as a company.” Jodi Usama Husain, CTO & Co-FounderAbout AryzeAryze ApS is a Denmark-based fintech company building payment infrastructure for modern money movement, including stablecoin infrastructure. Their platform helps businesses streamline payments through bank-based rails, real-time settlement, API-first integrations, and programmable financial workflows, with support for cross-border transactions and stablecoin-enabled operations.About SoftstackSoftstack GmbH is a Germany‑based Web3 security firm specializing in smart contract auditing and blockchain infrastructure validation. Founded in 2017, Softstack provides structured security assessments, architectural reviews, and risk evaluations across major blockchain ecosystems.With a zero‑exploit track record on all audited contracts, Softstack is committed to delivering reliable, institutional‑grade security for decentralized systems.

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