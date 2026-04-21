Language Services Associates Under Construction in Epic Toolbox for MyChart and Discharge Translation

LSA’s upcoming Epic integration will enable translation of patient communications directly within the Epic platform.

LSA is developing Epic‑integrated translation for MyChart patient messages and discharge instructions.

We are consistently improving and expanding our solutions for greater ease of use, enhancing the overall experience for healthcare providers and patients,” — Scott Cooper, CEO of LSA

PA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Language Services Associates Inc. (LSA), a leading provider of language access, interpretation, and translation solutions for healthcare organizations, will soon provide a new solution available to integrate with Epic that will quickly translate patient MyChart messages and discharge instructions for patients and their healthcare providers.LSA’s dedication to patient-centered care is underscored by its inclusion in the Toolbox for Remote Interpretation and the new Toolbox Under Construction category, Translation of Patient Communications. With secure, state-of-the-art technology that meets Epic's recommended connection practices, Epic users can trust they are receiving top-quality services when utilizing LSA’s audio and video solutions. This upcoming feature will enhance services even further within the Epic system for both caregivers and patients alike.Once development is finalized by LSA and Epic, this solution will allow staff to access LSA’s professional translation services in 180+ languages directly within Epic. This will enhance clinician workflows and guarantee that patients receive essential information in their preferred language.“We are consistently improving and expanding our solutions for greater ease of use, enhancing the overall experience for healthcare providers and patients,” said Scott Cooper, CEO of Language Services Associates. “This new solution will lead to expedited services and a stronger emphasis on patient-centered care.”The integrated translation functionality will enable Epic users to streamline workflows, promote consistent usage across departments, and provide equitable care to all patients.Additional information will be available as development continues. For more details, visit Language Services Associates – Translation of Patient Communications in Toolbox Under Construction in the Epic Showroom.About Language Services AssociatesLanguage Services Associates (LSA) is a global leader in language access solutions, providing high-quality interpretation and translation services in healthcare for over three decades. LSA offers a comprehensive suite of language services solutions, including Over the Phone Interpretation, Video Remote Interpretation, Onsite interpretation, Telehealth, AI Machine Translation+, AI Video Dubbing, AI Interpretation, Translation & Localization, Language Assessments & Testing, the LSA Scheduler, LSA SmartCheck, and additional features and add-ons to ensure your program is fully customized to fit your needs. Reach out to Language Services Associates for more information and to begin the process ahead of the release.Epic and MyChart are registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

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