LSA Launches SmartCheck: The First Real-Time Insurance Validation Tool for Interpretation Services
LSA SmartCheck is the first real-time insurance validation tool, providing health plans instant coverage checks, enhanced compliance, and better cost control.
Solving a Critical Gap in Health Plan Operations
Interpretation is essential across care management, customer service, and provider support —but eligibility verification has long relied on time-consuming manual checks and inconsistent workflows. With billions lost to fraud and waste each year, health plans need a streamlined, defensible validation process.
How SmartCheck Works
SmartCheck integrates into LSA’s interpreter request workflow, allowing users to enter a member ID through the LSA App or toll free number. SmartCheck then:
• Instantly validates eligibility
• Allows sessions only when coverage is confirmed
• Blocks non-covered or unauthorized requests
This eliminates callbacks, delays, and preventable billing corrections.
Key Benefits
• Controls Interpreter Spend by stopping non-covered sessions before they start
• Reduces Operational Burden through automated eligibility checks
• Strengthens Compliance with standardized, documented workflows
• Prevents Fraud & Waste with real-time validation
• Boosts Productivity for contact center and care management teams
Proven Impact
A regional health plan using SmartCheck estimated that 7–12% of monthly interpreter minutes were tied to avoidable or unverified interactions. Within 60 days of using SmartCheck, they were able to significantly reduce unauthorized usage and improve operational efficiency. This resulted in predictable and controlled interpretation spending, cost savings, and better workflows.
“At LSA, our mission is to solve real-world challenges with innovation that actually works in day-to-day operations,” said Matthew Feeley, Vice President of Product Innovation at LSA. “SmartCheck is a direct response to what health plans have been asking for: a simple, automated, and reliable way to validate coverage before interpretation begins. It delivers immediate value by protecting spend, strengthening compliance, and ensuring equitable access remains uncompromised.”
A Future-Ready Solution
SmartCheck modernizes interpreter cost management by preventing unnecessary usage, reinforcing compliance, and creating defensible validation records for every interaction.
Learn More:
LSA SmartCheck: Insurance Member Verification
Arnisa Xharra
Language Services Associates, Inc.
267-962-4321
email us here
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