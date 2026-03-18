LSA Launches SmartCheck: The First Real-Time Insurance Validation Tool for Interpretation Services

LSA SmartCheck: The First Real Time Insurance Validation Tool for Interpretation Services

LSA SmartCheck is the first real-time insurance validation tool, providing health plans instant coverage checks, enhanced compliance, and better cost control.

SmartCheck is a direct response to what health plans have been asking for: a simple, automated, and reliable way to validate coverage before interpretation begins.” — Matthew Feeley, Vice President of Product Innovation at LSA

PA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Language Services Associates (LSA) , a national leader in interpretation, translation, and AI language access solutions, today announced the release of LSA SmartCheck , the language industry’s first real-time interpretation eligibility and coverage validation tool. LSA SmartCheck gives health plans instant coverage confirmation before interpretation services begin, enabling stronger financial control, improved compliance, and a safeguard against fraud, waste, and abuse.Solving a Critical Gap in Health Plan OperationsInterpretation is essential across care management, customer service, and provider support —but eligibility verification has long relied on time-consuming manual checks and inconsistent workflows. With billions lost to fraud and waste each year, health plans need a streamlined, defensible validation process.How SmartCheck WorksSmartCheck integrates into LSA’s interpreter request workflow, allowing users to enter a member ID through the LSA App or toll free number. SmartCheck then:• Instantly validates eligibility• Allows sessions only when coverage is confirmed• Blocks non-covered or unauthorized requestsThis eliminates callbacks, delays, and preventable billing corrections.Key Benefits• Controls Interpreter Spend by stopping non-covered sessions before they start• Reduces Operational Burden through automated eligibility checks• Strengthens Compliance with standardized, documented workflows• Prevents Fraud & Waste with real-time validation• Boosts Productivity for contact center and care management teamsProven ImpactA regional health plan using SmartCheck estimated that 7–12% of monthly interpreter minutes were tied to avoidable or unverified interactions. Within 60 days of using SmartCheck, they were able to significantly reduce unauthorized usage and improve operational efficiency. This resulted in predictable and controlled interpretation spending, cost savings, and better workflows.“At LSA, our mission is to solve real-world challenges with innovation that actually works in day-to-day operations,” said Matthew Feeley, Vice President of Product Innovation at LSA. “SmartCheck is a direct response to what health plans have been asking for: a simple, automated, and reliable way to validate coverage before interpretation begins. It delivers immediate value by protecting spend, strengthening compliance, and ensuring equitable access remains uncompromised.”A Future-Ready SolutionSmartCheck modernizes interpreter cost management by preventing unnecessary usage, reinforcing compliance, and creating defensible validation records for every interaction.Learn More:

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