Celebrating Excellence: Language Services Associates Named a Top Workplace by USA TODAY for the Third Time

LSA Named in 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplace

LSA earns USA TODAY Top Workplace honors for the third time, plus multiple Culture Excellence awards highlighting a people-first culture.

This recognition reflects how consistently our employees experience LSA as a collaborative, supportive, and inclusive workplace” — Scott Cooper, CEO of LSA

PA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Language Services Associates (LSA), a leader in innovative interpretation, translation, and AI language solutions, announced it has received the prestigious USA TODAY Top Workplaces award for a third time and counting.The USA TODAY Top Workplaces award honors organizations with 150+ employees that create exceptional, people-first cultures. The winners are recognized for their commitment to fostering a workplace environment that values employee listening and engagement.Additionally, LSA took home Top Workplaces Cultural Excellence awards for:• Compensation & Benefits• Employee Well-Being• Innovation• Leadership• Professional Development• Purpose & Values• Work-Life Flexibility• Top Workplaces for Appreciation“This recognition reflects how consistently our employees experience LSA as a collaborative, supportive, and inclusive workplace,” said Scott Cooper, CEO of LSA. “The feedback behind these awards highlights the values we work hard to live every day—open communication, innovation, compassion, and teamwork. Performing well across all these categories reinforces that our culture is not defined by one strength alone, but by a shared commitment to supporting one another and continuously improving how we work together.”"Earning a USA TODAY Top Workplaces award is a testament to an organization’s credibility and commitment to a people-first culture," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "This award, driven by real employee feedback, is more than just a recognition — it’s proof that your employees believe in the organization and its leadership. Job seekers and customers look for this trusted badge of credibility and excellence. It signals a company that values its people, and that kind of culture resonates in today’s competitive market."The winners are determined by authentic employee feedback captured through a confidential survey conducted by Energage, the HR research and technology company behind the Top Workplaces program for two decades.About Language Services AssociatesLanguage Services Associates (LSA) is a leading provider of interpretation, translation, and AI-powered language solutions.Since 1991, LSA has partnered with organizations in healthcare, government, legal, education, finance, sports, and more to deliver high-quality, compliant, and scalable language access services. Backed by a network of 7,000+ vetted linguists, LSA provides accuracy, cultural competence, and 24/7/365 availability with over 99.9% uptime reliability in over 300 languages.As one of the largest privately owned language service providers in the U.S., LSA combines human expertise with secure, integrated technology to help organizations improve outcomes, meet compliance requirements, and build inclusive multilingual experiences.About EnergageMaking the world a better place to work together.™Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results from 30 million employees surveyed across more than 80,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.