Cascade Environmental Releases 2025 Sustainability Report Showcasing Operational Progress and Priorities

Cascade releases 2025 Corporate Sustainability Report

The company shares measurable progress and strategic priorities addressing environmental, social, and governance impacts in the environmental services industry.

This report highlights the progress we have made across our operations, workforce, and environmental technologies as we continue building a stronger and more resilient organization.” — Ron Thalacker, CEO Cascade Environmental

BOTHELL, WA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cascade Environmental (“Cascade”), the leading field services contractor for drilling and remediation in the United States, announces the release of its 2025 Corporate Sustainability Report, highlighting its commitment to sustainable practices, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility.

The 2025 Corporate Sustainability Report reflects Cascade’s dedication to integrating sustainability into core business strategy and daily operations. The report provides stakeholders with detailed insights into the company’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance, progress against established goals, and priorities for the years ahead. This report incorporates guidance from the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), and Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) to inform the topics and data that Cascade prioritizes and shares.

“At Cascade, sustainability is closely connected to the work we perform every day. In fact, Sustainable Growth is one of our core values,” says Cascade CEO, Ron Thalacker. “Our teams operate in complex environments where safety, technical expertise, and responsible decision-making are essential to delivering successful outcomes for our clients and the communities we serve.”

Some of the highlights include:

• TRIR of 0.95 demonstrating continued improvements in safety performance and field engagement across our workforce

• Investments in leadership training and workforce development, supporting a 77% employee retention rate

• Expansion of remediation technologies supporting complex environmental cleanup projects and 16% overall reduction of fuel consumption

• Increased use of technology and data to improve operational insight and decision-making

This report highlights how Cascade is putting “Sustainability in Focus” across the organization. In 2025, Cascade streamlined the Corporate Sustainability Report to focus on the topics most relevant to business and stakeholders. The result is a shorter report that highlights meaningful actions, measurable progress, and the people who make the work possible.

Cascade’s Corporate Sustainability Report is now available for download from the company's website at www.cascade-env.com/about-us/sustainability. The report serves as a valuable resource for stakeholders, including customers, investors, employees, and community members, fostering greater understanding and collaboration in achieving shared sustainability goals.

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