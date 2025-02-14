TerraTherm Celebrates 25 Years of Environmental Leadership

TerraTherm marks 25 years of delivering advanced thermal remediation solutions for soil contamination challenges worldwide.

GARDNER, MA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GARDNER, MA – February 14, 2025 – TerraTherm, Inc., a Cascade Company (TerraTherm), a leader in thermal soil remediation technologies, is celebrating its 25th anniversary. For the past quarter century, TerraTherm has delivered innovative solutions to solve some of the world’s most complex soil contamination challenges and has been at the forefront of environmental remediation, dedicated to cleaning up contaminated sites and restoring the health of our planet.

Since its founding, TerraTherm has pioneered the use of technologies like Thermal Conduction Heating (TCH) and Steam Enhanced Extraction (SEE) and later added Electrical Resistance Heating (ERH) to its technology portfolio, making significant contributions to the field of environmental remediation. To date, the company has remediated more than 7.5 million pounds of contaminant across diverse projects, including urban brownfields, industrial sites, and federal Superfund sites. TerraTherm has also played a critical role in international remediation efforts, successfully deploying its thermal remediation technologies in Europe, Asia, and South America to address contamination challenges on a global scale.

“Reaching this milestone is a reflection of our team’s dedication and our clients’ trust,” says Jim Galligan, Senior Vice President. “Our founders, Dr. Ralph Baker and John Bierschenk, P.G., recognized early on the potential of thermal technologies and built a company focused on providing safe, reliable, effective solutions for environmental cleanup. Their vision has allowed us to become a trusted partner in solving complex contamination problems.”

As a subsidiary of Cascade Environmental, a qualified small business under the SBA’s Environmental Remediation Services category (NAICS 562910), TerraTherm is uniquely positioned to support federal contracting opportunities while continuing to deliver specialized remediation expertise. Looking ahead, the company will continue to develop advanced solutions for emerging contaminants – such as PFAS – and adapt to new environmental regulations and site-specific challenges.

About TerraTherm

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Gardner, MA, TerraTherm is a recognized leader in thermal remediation solutions, specializing in the cleanup of contaminated soil. Through its proprietary technologies and thermal remediation techniques, TerraTherm has remediated hundreds of sites globally, providing clients with safe, reliable, sustainable, and cost-effective solutions tailored to their environmental challenges.

