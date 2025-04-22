Cascade Environmental Releases 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report: 'Real People, Real Impact'

Cascade releases 10th annual corporate sustainability report

10th annual report showcases progress on climate action, safety leadership, and the people powering Cascade’s sustainability journey.

This report reflects how Cascade implements sustainability principles to foster sustainable growth, face industry challenges, and achieve excellence in all we do.” — Ron Thalacker, CEO Cascade Environmental

BOTHELL, WA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cascade Environmental (“Cascade”), the leading field services contractor for drilling and remediation across the United States, proudly announces the release of its 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report. Now in its tenth year, the report spotlights the real-world contributions of Cascade’s employees and their collective impact on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance.

This year’s theme, “Real People, Real Impact,” celebrates the individuals behind the progress—field crews, project managers, engineers, safety leads, and support staff—whose work directly strengthens sustainability across operations.

“We’ve always believed that sustainability is not a side project—it’s how we do business,” said Ron Thalacker, CEO of Cascade. “This year’s theme puts the spotlight where it belongs—on the people who live these values every day and make a real difference through their actions on the ground.”

Grounded in the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) frameworks, the report offers transparency into Cascade’s goals, actions, and measurable outcomes.

Highlights from the 2024 report include:

• Advancing our first Climate Action Plan, with continued reductions in absolute fuel and energy use.

• Empowering environmental consultants with sustainable remediation best practices in site characterization and in situ technologies.

• Championing safety and wellness, with industry-leading safety performance through Cascade’s CORE™ Health & Safety Program.

• Elevating employee experience, with a strong focus on recruiting, retention, and career pathways that reflect Cascade’s investment in long-term growth.



“As you explore this year’s report, you’ll meet the people driving innovation, solving complex challenges, and pushing us to do better—for our clients, our communities, and the environment,” said Sue Bruning, Vice President of Client Experience & Sustainability. “Their stories are the foundation of our impact.”

The 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report is available now at www.cascade-env.com/about-us/sustainability. Designed for clients, investors, employees, and community members, the report provides insight into how Cascade integrates ESG principles into every aspect of its work.

About Cascade

Cascade is a field services contractor that partners with clients to provide seamless environmental and geotechnical solutions from concept to completion. Our vision is to integrate technology, safety, sustainability, and human potential to tackle the most pressing environmental challenges. Learn more at www.cascade-env.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.