Supporting World Cup Events at Local Bars and Restaurants

Governor Kathy Hochul today unveiled a plan to support small businesses, fan festivals, public viewing events and other World Cup-related activations across New York State. With increased demand expected for public watch parties and outdoor fan experiences, the State is taking steps to ensure communities and businesses can participate in World Cup celebrations while maintaining appropriate safeguards for alcohol service. As part of the plan, event organizers can host off-site activations throughout the duration of the World Cup by applying for a World Cup One-Day Permit through the New York State Liquor Authority. Bars and restaurants will also be able to use the World Cup One-Day Permit process to use contiguous outdoor space to host events during the World Cup as opposed to the current maximum of four days.

In addition, Governor Hochul is working with the legislature to authorize temporary expansion of permissible operating hours during the World Cup, allowing bars, restaurants and other eligible on-premises establishments to remain open whenever matches are broadcast live. For the duration of the tournament, such legislation would allow licensed businesses in counties with earlier closing hours to operate until 4:00 a.m. and would temporarily supersede more restrictive hours imposed as conditions on individual licenses by the State Liquor Authority, establishing a clear and uniform statewide framework for safe and orderly World Cup celebrations.

“We want to make sure all New Yorkers can watch the World Cup in community spaces, and all businesses that want to show matches can be open to the public while they're broadcast live,” Governor Hochul said. “With the new World Cup One-Day Permit, businesses across the state can host off-site activities throughout the duration of the World Cup tournament instead of just a few days.”

Event organizers and licensees may use the State Liquor Authority’s existing One-Day Alcohol Event Permit process to apply for the World Cup One-Day Permit for off-premises viewing events, including fan festivals, watch parties and similar activations.

To streamline the process, applicants may request up to 12 one-day permits within a single application. Organizers hosting more than 12 events may submit multiple applications, each including up to 12 one-day permit requests.

Existing on-premises licensees may also apply for the World Cup One-Day Permit to extend service into contiguous unlicensed outdoor areas and bars and set up TVs throughout the duration of the World Cup events.

More information on the World Cup One-Day Permit, including how and where to apply, is available on the State Liquor Authority’s website.

New York State Liquor Authority Chair Lily M. Fan said, “New York is proud to be a host for this year’s FIFA World Cup. These six weeks of matches will unite New Yorkers, transcend our differences, and bring us together through passionate competition and celebration. This June and July, small businesses and municipal locations across the Empire State will host public watch parties and other tournament-related events. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, the State Liquor Authority is cutting unnecessary red tape and making it easier for event organizers and local businesses to safely serve alcohol and create exciting opportunities for people to come together. The SLA is proud to advance our mission of fostering abundance and creating jobs, and we are excited to be part of this year’s World Cup. Go USA!”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Under Governor Hochul's leadership, New York State is preparing to welcome travelers from around the world looking to experience the sights, sounds and excitement surrounding the 2026 World Cup. The new permits announced by the Governor today offer the perfect opportunity for small businesses throughout the state to plan special events and further benefit from the countless residents and visitors celebrating the thrills of this global sports spectacle.”

State Senator James Skoufis said, “The World Cup has been played in the United States only a single time — back in 1994 — making this summer's event truly once in a generation. As lawmakers, we have an opportunity and responsibility to ensure New York is primed to benefit from the 1.2 million expected visitors. The Governor’s plan — alongside our new legislation — will ensure the state’s restaurants and bars are able to capture the forthcoming economic activity and excitement in a big way.”

Assemblymember Albert A. Stirpe said, ﻿“The World Cup is an event watched by billions of people across the world and millions right here in New York. Communities across the state will gather together to enjoy the spectacle that happens only once every four years. This tournament will last 39 days. The legislation we’re proposing provides a rare opportunity for businesses in every part of New York to host watch parties onsite and offsite, as well as conduct business outside of normal business hours, whenever a game is broadcast live. New York will maximize the moment for both fans and businesses!”

Assemblymember Tony Simone said, “Kickoff of the World Cup is less than two months away and we need to ensure small business is in the starting lineup. I thank Governor Hochul for her leadership in cutting red tape in the permit application process and expanding outdoor dining and alcohol service during the games. This is a smart plan that will boost jobs and tourism while maintaining a safe atmosphere for all to enjoy the games.”

New York State Senior Director of Major Events Justin Brannan said, “Governor Hochul’s leadership and foresight are what make moments like this possible. She understands that the World Cup isn’t just a global event but a local economic opportunity and a chance to bring communities together around the beautiful game. The stadium itself only holds 80,000 people but millions will be celebrating at their favorite neighborhood spots, from Canalside to Canal Street. This World Cup One-Day Permit will make it easier for our small businesses to benefit from this once-in-a-generation event while ensuring every New Yorker can be part of the experience.”

New York City Hospitality Alliance Counsel Max Bookman said, “New York’s bars and restaurants will be the primary venues for communal World Cup viewing for both locals and visitors. Today’s announcement demonstrates Governor Hochul’s commitment to ensuring that small businesses across the state can share in the economic opportunity of this extraordinary moment, while giving fans safe and welcoming places to gather. We also support efforts to provide flexibility around operating hours during live matches, particularly given time zone differences, so that businesses can meet demand in a safe and orderly way. This is how New York wins: by backing its small businesses and ensuring every neighborhood can be part of the action when the world’s game comes to our doorstep. New York's bars and restaurants thank Governor Hochul, and we look forward to working with the State Liquor Authority to implement today's announcement.”

Today’s announcement builds on Governor Hochul's efforts to capture World Cup excitement in New York State. Governor Hochul recently announced that 12 community-based projects across seven regions of New York State have been selected as awardees through the New York State Community World Cup Grant Program. Canalside in Buffalo will host three free community watch parties for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ group stage. Soccer fans are invited to gather at the waterfront to support the U.S. Men’s National Team in their highly anticipated matches against Paraguay, Australia and Türkiye. In addition to the Community World Cup Grant Program, New York State is supporting several initiatives designed to ensure communities across the state can participate in the excitement surrounding the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York is approaching the World Cup as a coordinated statewide activation for all New Yorkers to enjoy, combining private sector events through bars and restaurants, regionally led community events supported by the State and two State-led flagship experiences on Long Island and in the Mid-Hudson Region. The Long Island and Mid-Hudson events will feature live match broadcasts alongside community-developed programming designed to celebrate New York’s passion for the world’s game. Designed as outdoor experiences capable of welcoming thousands of attendees, each event will reflect the unique character of its region while promoting community engagement, small business participation, and inclusive access. Additional event details will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information, including how to sign up to be notified of future New York State World Cup announcements, visit the I LOVE NY website.

As part of the FY27 Budget, Governor Hochul has also advanced NY Kicks, a new initiative aimed at expanding youth soccer access by investing in new soccer facilities and community programming in disadvantaged communities across the state. NY Kicks also advances Governor Hochul’s Get Offline, Get Outside initiative, which encourages New Yorkers to unplug from devices and spend time outdoors in their communities, by activating public spaces across the state and creating shared, active experiences for families.

These efforts also build on the State’s broader strategy to maximize the economic, tourism and community benefits associated with hosting matches during the tournament.