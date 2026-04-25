Creating Safe Places for Children to Play

Governor Kathy Hochul’s Unplug and Play initiative has now delivered more than $350 million to communities across New York State, as projects open and move forward this spring and summer. This milestone marks a new phase for the initiative, with a growing number of projects coming online and expanding access to safe, modern recreational spaces for families and young people.

“Every family deserves access to safe, high-quality places where their children can play, learn and stay active,” Governor Hochul said. “Through our Unplug and Play initiative, we are delivering real investments to communities across New York State, opening pools, strengthening community centers and creating spaces that bring people together. These projects are making a difference in people’s lives, and we are just getting started.”

To date, Governor Hochul’s Unplug and Play initiative has delivered significant statewide investments, including $200 million awarded through two rounds of NY SWIMS funding and $100 million supporting 30 community center projects through NY BRICKS, reaching communities in every region of New York.

Through NY SWIMS, projects are already making an impact across the state. In Albany and Newburgh, new and upgraded pools are open and serving families. In Troy and Millerton, projects are on track to open this summer. In Ogdensburg, Cortland, Montgomery and the Bronx, communities have secured funding and are moving forward with construction and planning.

Through NY BRICKS, communities including Hempstead, Elmira, Kingston and Haverstraw are moving forward with projects to build or renovate community centers, expanding access to year-round programming and services for families and residents.

Nonprofit organizations are benefiting from investments through both NY SWIMS and NY BRICKS. Partners including YMCAs, Boys and Girls Clubs and JCCs across the state have received funding to improve and expand facilities that serve as year-round anchors for their communities, providing safe spaces for youth, families, and seniors.

The Unplug and Play initiative includes three key programs:

NY SWIMS , which has awarded funding for public pool projects that expand access to safe swimming, support water safety and help communities address growing needs tied to extreme heat

, which has awarded funding for public pool projects that expand access to safe swimming, support water safety and help communities address growing needs tied to extreme heat NY BRICKS , which has awarded funding to support the renovation and construction of community centers across the state

, which has awarded funding to support the renovation and construction of community centers across the state NY PLAYS, the newest phase of the initiative, which will support the construction and renovation of public playgrounds for all abilities, with applications opening May 4 and being accepted through June 15

The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY), in partnership with the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, administers these programs and works with municipalities and nonprofit organizations to deliver projects that strengthen community infrastructure across the state.

DASNY President and CEO Robert J. Rodriguez said, “DASNY is proud to help deliver these investments on behalf of New York State. We are working with communities and nonprofit partners across the state to move projects forward and ensure they are built to serve families for years to come. From new pools to modern community centers and future playgrounds, this work is expanding access to safe, welcoming spaces in every region of New York.”

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Acting Commissioner Kathy Moser said, “Governor Hochul’s ‘Unplug and Play’ initiative is helping strengthen the mental and physical well-being of our children and communities. We’re excited to kick off the season knowing more young people will start their days in a pool, at a community center or on a playground, connecting with each other and the outdoors, not their screens.”

Together, these investments are reaching communities in every region of the state and supporting projects that will serve residents for generations. As more projects open and new applications launch, the Unplug and Play initiative continues to build momentum and expand access to safe, welcoming spaces for families across New York.