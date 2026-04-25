World Cup Public Viewings Coming to Buffalo

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that Buffalo’s Silo City will serve as a premier destination for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, projecting five select matches onto the towering facades of its historic grain elevators. Throughout the tournament—running from June 11 to July 19—the site will broadcast every match, complemented by world culture programming and local food truck pairings. This global celebration will be anchored by community soccer clinics in the weeks leading up to the event, all set against Silo City’s legendary post-industrial backdrop, which houses the world’s largest collection of grain elevators and the onsite Duende Bar & Restaurant. These public viewings during the FIFA World Cup 2026™ will be hosted by Silo City in partnership with the City of Buffalo.

“New York is excited to be able to host visitors from across the globe and also give New Yorkers the opportunity to tune in to the world’s biggest sporting event,” Governor Hochul said. “The State is proud to play a major role in the FIFA World Cup and now communities across New York will be able to share in the experience.”

Silo City Owner Rick Smith said, “Silo City and Duende, our restaurant and event space, have always been a Buffalo home to soccer. We’re ecstatic for the sport to bring even more people together, during the clinics we’ll host with local soccer clubs and events focused on world culture, and when we watch the matches together, as they’re projected on such a big part of Buffalo’s history—and the biggest screen for watching the World Cup.”

City of Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan said, “Projecting matches onto our historic grain elevators is uniquely Buffalo. Through our partnership with Silo City, we’re creating an experience that celebrates our culture, supports local businesses, and brings residents and visitors together to be part of something special.”

Part of Governor Hochul’s efforts to bring the world’s biggest sporting event to communities across New York, the City of Buffalo and Silo City are among 12 community-based projects statewide to receive grant funding as part of the New York State Community World Cup Grant Program. In addition to the Community World Cup Grant Program, New York State is supporting several initiatives designed to ensure communities across the state can participate in the excitement surrounding the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

A full schedule of Silo City’s soccer clinics, broadcasts of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ tournament and specific matches to be projected on the grain silos will be announced at a later date.

New York State Senior Director of Major Events Operations Justin Brannan said, “This is yet another example of Governor Hochul thinking big and ensuring the World Cup will be a true New York State experience. By bringing matches, culture and community programming to Silo City, we are extending the reach of this global moment so more communities can take part. This effort is designed to ensure that World Cup excitement, pride, and economic opportunity are shared across every corner of the state.”

Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight said, “By transforming Buffalo’s iconic industrial skyline into a global stage for the World Cup, we are doing more than showcasing a game—we are investing in the vibrancy of Western New York. The New York State Community World Cup Grant Program was created to ensure the economic and social benefits of this tournament reach every corner of the state. Silo City’s unique blend of history, culture and sport is a perfect example of how we are meeting this global moment to support local businesses and create unforgettable experiences for New Yorkers.”

Governor Hochul also recently announced that Canalside in Buffalo will host USA Soccer Watch Parties and two free, large-scale community viewing events at Stony Brook University on Long Island and Kensico Dam Plaza in the Mid-Hudson Region as part of a coordinated effort to maximize the statewide and economic impact of the 2026 World Cup into communities across the state. Learn more about the large-scale community viewing events here. For more information, including how to sign up to be notified of future New York State World Cup announcements, visit the I LOVE NY website.

As part of the FY27 Budget, the Governor has also advanced NY Kicks, a new initiative aimed at expanding youth soccer access by investing in new soccer facilities and community programming in disadvantaged communities across the state. NY Kicks also advances Governor Hochul’s Get Offline, Get Outside initiative, which encourages New Yorkers to unplug from devices and spend time outdoors in their communities, by activating public spaces across the state and creating shared, active experiences for families.

These efforts also build on the State’s broader strategy to maximize the economic, tourism and community benefits associated with hosting matches during the tournament.

About Silo City

Silo City is a unique post-industrial landscape that holds the world’s largest collection of historical grain elevators. We create and host happenings on site through our 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization that operates under the legal name Friends of Silo City. Silo City has taken on a unique identity as a part of Buffalo’s work towards a more sustainable and dynamic city, and a conduit of creativity for visiting artists, performers, and imaginative do-ers of all types. Learn more.

About the New York State Community World Cup Grant Program

The New York State Community World Cup Grant Program provides funding to support community-based events tied to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Grants help local governments, nonprofit organizations and community partners host public watch parties and related programming designed to drive tourism, increase visitation to local businesses and ensure communities across the state can participate in the global tournament. Learn more.

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development is New York’s chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation, and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the state’s 10 regions, ESD oversees the Regional Economic Development Councils, supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development. The agency engages with emerging and next generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the state's world class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY. For more information, please visit esd.ny.gov, and connect with ESD on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.