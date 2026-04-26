Restoring New York's Roadways and Bridges

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that work is set to begin on three highway and bridge construction projects that will provide travelers with enhanced safety and smoother rides on several key roadways across upstate New York. Totaling an over $30 million investment in the state’s transportation infrastructure, the project’s will replace aging bridges, resurface roadways and make other improvements along highways in Franklin, Onondaga, and Niagara counties. The projects are part of an unprecedented effort announced by Governor Hochul to restore roadways across New York State.

“Now that winter has finally loosened its grip on Upstate New York, we are moving full speed ahead with vital investments that will help build back our infrastructure to reconnect communities and meet the demands of the 21st century,” Governor Hochul said. “These highway and bridge projects will ensure the smooth flow of people and goods along vital travel arteries in the North Country and in Western and Central New York, which will further economic growth and make life easier for the tens of thousands of motorists who travel these routes every day.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Thanks to the vision and leadership of Governor Hochul, New York State continues to make historic investments in infrastructure that will connect communities, improve quality of life, and push our economy forward. These improvements to critical roadways in Upstate New York will enhance safety for both pedestrians and motorists, improve travel conditions, and bring the infrastructure up to modern standards in these three counties.”

Overseen by the New York State Department of Transportation, the projects include:

Replacement of Three Bridges on U.S. Route 11 in Franklin County

The $10 million project will replace three existing bridges on U.S. Route 11 in the Town of Moira and Village of Brushton that were originally built tin 1928, improving travel on this critical artery that connects the communities of Potsdam, Malone, and Plattsburgh. The highway also provides access to Interstate 87 and such popular destinations as SUNY Potsdam, Clarkson University, SUNY Plattsburgh, and Clinton Community College.

Bridges being replaced are:

U.S. Route 11 over Little Salmon River, Town of Moira/Village of Brushton – A 90-foot, multi-girder bridge will be constructed in 2026. U.S. Route 11 will remain open to traffic with an alternating one-way traffic pattern in place during construction.

– A 90-foot, multi-girder bridge will be constructed in 2026. U.S. Route 11 will remain open to traffic with an alternating one-way traffic pattern in place during construction. U.S. Route 11 over Lawrence Brook, Town of Moira – A 75-foot, multi-girder bridge will be constructed in 2027. This location will be closed to traffic during construction. A signed detour will be in place utilizing County Route 55, State Route 11B, and County Route 16.

– A 75-foot, multi-girder bridge will be constructed in 2027. This location will be closed to traffic during construction. A signed detour will be in place utilizing County Route 55, State Route 11B, and County Route 16. US Route 11 over Farrington Brook, Town of Moira – A 60-foot, multi-girder bridge will be constructed in 2027. This location will be closed to traffic during construction. A signed detour will be in place utilizing County Route 55, State Route 11B, and County Route 16.

The new structures will all feature 12-foot travel lanes and enhanced shoulders to accommodate cyclists along this signed bicycle route. Other improvements include new guiderail, reconstructed approaches, improved intersection geometry, and a new closed drainage system. The project over Little Salmon River will also include improvements to the sidewalk on either side of the bridge approaches. This project is anticipated to be completed by December 2027.

Transit Road Rehabilitation in Niagara County

The $8.92 million project will rehabilitate Transit Road (State Route 78) from the Lockport South City Line to the Niagara County Line in the towns of Lockport and Pendleton, Niagara County, with a small portion extending into the towns of Clarence and East Amherst, Erie County.

This section of Transit Road connects the City of Lockport - Niagara County’s seat - directly to Erie County and serves as a major link for regional travel in Western New York. The project will include a complete milling and resurfacing of the road, installation of new pavement markings, replacement of corridor signs as needed, repairs and replacement of drainage structures including culverts, and enhancements to pedestrian facilities. Additionally, this includes reconstruction of sidewalk and installation of a new ADA-compliant curb ramp along the eastern side of Transit Road in front of the City of Lockport’s Children’s Memorial Park, between Lincoln Avenue and Lincoln Drive. Recent pothole patching has already been performed to maintain ride quality in advance of the full resurfacing.

The rehabilitation work will restore pavement, improve drainage and resiliency, enhance accessibility and safety for motorists and pedestrians, and provide a better overall traveling experience. The culvert replacements and milling and paving work will be done during the night and two-way traffic is expected to be maintained at all times. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

A separate $4.35 million highway rehabilitation project along Transit Road and State Route 31 in the City of Lockport will begin later this summer with an expected completion date in 2027.

I-81 Resurfacing in Onondaga County

Work is getting started on a $11.2 million project that will resurface a key stretch of Interstate 81 in Onondaga County to provide smoother rides and enhanced safety for travelers headed to and from the City of Syracuse. The project will add new pavement and make other improvements to nearly 20 lane miles of this critical highway stretching north from the Syracuse city line to the hamlet of Mattydale in the Town of Salina.

Pavement renewal will occur along I-81 from exits 5B-5A-4B (Hiawatha Blvd/Destiny USA/Bear St) to Exit 8 (U.S. 11/Mattydale). The I-81 corridor is a vital north-south artery that connects Syracuse with Hancock International Airport, Onondaga County’s northern suburbs, the North Country and Canada. Paving work will take place outside of the areas where construction is already underway in the Town of Cicero and the City of Syracuse as part of the I-81 Viaduct Project.

Crews will mill four inches of worn pavement along three lanes of traffic in each direction and replace it with a new layer of warm mix asphalt. Additionally, resurfacing will also take place along a portion of the I-81 southbound off-ramp to Hiawatha Boulevard and sections of other on-and-off ramps, including 7th North Street, the New York State Thruway and U.S. Route 11. New, reflective pavement markings will also be installed to improve visibility for motorists.

To minimize traffic disruptions, paving operations are expected to occur at night. Motorists should expect traffic shifts and lane and ramp closures during construction.

Work is anticipated to be completed this fall.

As was recently announced by Governor Hochul, NYSDOT has launched the most ambitious road resurfacing agenda in its history, totaling more than 4,000 lane miles of renewed pavement to give New York drivers a smoother, safer ride. Other upcoming initiatives in the Capital Region include two projects on the Adirondack Northway, spanning a combined 113 lane miles from Western Avenue in Albany to Exit 11 in Round Lake, scheduled for substantial completion this year.

Senator Charles Schumer said, “Thanks to millions in federal funding from my Bipartisan Infrastructure and Jobs Law, we are paving the way for a safer future in communities across Upstate New York. These investments in our bridges will keep people, cyclists, and drivers from Western New York to Central New York to the North Country safe and ensure smoother commutes, all while creating good-paying jobs. I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s partnership in enhancing bridge safety and putting these federal dollars to good work.”

Representative John W. Mannion said, “This $11.2 million investment of federal and state funds will resurface nearly 20 lane miles of I-81 with new pavement and other improvements for travelers headed to and from the City of Syracuse, including those using Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Modern, well-maintained infrastructure is essential to keeping people, commerce, and our regional economy moving. I commend Governor Hochul for continuing to prioritize Central New York and making smart investments in the highway infrastructure our communities depend on.”

About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State.

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