SOFIDEL CELEBRATES 60TH ANNIVERSARY BY SUPPORTING 16 CLEVELAND COUNTY ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS WITH PRODUCT DONATION

SHELBY, NC, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sofidel , one of the world’s leading manufacturers of tissue paper for hygienic and household use, is marking its 60th anniversary with a meaningful initiative in support of the local community. The company will donate essential hygiene products to all 16 elementary schools within Cleveland County Schools, supporting hundreds of students, their families, and school staff with everyday needs.The donation includes more than 1,000 boxes of facial tissue and over 300 packs of napkins, which will be distributed across the district’s elementary schools.This initiative reflects Sofidel’s ongoing commitment to the communities in which it operates, with a focus on creating a positive impact for employees, local stakeholders, and the broader community. As part of the program, Sofidel will also promote educational moments focused on sustainability and responsible resource use, offering students an opportunity to engage with key environmental and social topics.“Shelby has been a key part of Sofidel’s growth in the United States, and we are proud to celebrate this milestone by giving back to the community that has welcomed and supported us,” said Brendan Donahue, Shelby Plant Manager. “Through this initiative, we aim to provide tangible support to local students while also promoting values such as sustainability and responsible citizenship.”“We sincerely appreciate Sofidel’s generosity and continued commitment to our schools,” said Chad Terry, Communications and Digital Media Officer of the Cleveland County Schools. “This donation will make a meaningful difference in the daily lives of our students and staff, while also creating an opportunity to engage young people on important topics such as sustainability. It is a powerful example of partnership within the Shelby community.”Through this initiative, Sofidel reaffirms its dedication to creating long-term value in the communities where it operates, combining business growth with social responsibility and local engagement.

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