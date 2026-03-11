eFM strengthens global leadership in Experience as a Service in Europe with PROCOS Group joining its global ecosystem

Daniele Di Fausto, CEO eFM Global

BELGIUM, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eFM , a global platform company active in digital real estate and workplace services, announces that PROCOS Group, operating in Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Portugal, has joined the Group, a step that significantly strengthens the company’s presence in Europe.This joint venture represents a strategic milestone in eFM’s international growth path, positioning the company among the leading European players in the emerging field of Experience as a Service. It follows further operations completed in 2025 that have helped consolidate eFM’s expansion strategy.“The entry of PROCOS Group into the eFM Group represents a key step in building a global platform capable of managing the complexity of contemporary real estate and advancing leadership in the digital governance of places as experiences,” said Daniele Di Fausto, CEO of eFM. “We pursue shared growth by integrating established companies with recognized leadership and deep expertise in their respective markets, supported by managerial continuity and long-term partnerships. With additional operations planned in 2026, we aim to manage 300 million square meters over the next five years and support 30 million digital users worldwide, further strengthening our role in the global digital real estate market.”“We aim to develop our offering to address emerging global challenges and position ourselves as a leading European player in Experience as a Service,” said Jos Duchamps, Managing Director of PROCOS Group. “We have always focused on quality, reliability in delivery and building strong partnerships with our clients. Joining the eFM ecosystem allows us to elevate our capabilities. It is a step that strengthens our team and enables us to deliver even greater value and quality to our clients as we pursue our next phase of growth.”A CONSOLIDATED INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT STRATEGYFounded in Rome in 2000, eFM has evolved into an international industrial platform with a strong European foundation, developing a distinctive entrepreneurial model in digital real estate that combines strategic vision with technological innovation. This growth path has enabled the company to more than double its revenue between 2020 and 2024. Through its platform-based business model, eFM currently manages and governs around €7 billion worth of facility, property, and construction management services for public and private buildings and infrastructure. With more than 550 professionals, 200 million square meters under management and 15 million active platform users, eFM has built an integrated model that connects technology, operational management and human interaction.Over the years, eFM has strengthened its presence in Europe through the integration of companies in Germany and Spain, expanded its operations in the United States, and built a stable foothold in Latin America, where it has operated for more than a decade in support of public and private organizations.The operations were structured according to an industrial partnership model designed to ensure long-term continuity and value creation, with industrial joint ventures focused on integrating complementary strengths. The leadership and founding teams will continue to lead day-to-day activities and will join the Executive Boards for eFM’s primary markets, actively contributing to the definition of the Group’s global strategy.THE EXPERIENCE AS A SERVICE ECOSYSTEMThe operations recently announced are part of a well-established development strategy that positions eFM as the leading player in the sector. Applied Data Systems, Inc. strengthened eFM’s operational presence in the United States with its long-standing presence in the North American IWMS and CAFM market, supporting complex organizations across corporate, healthcare, education, and government sectors. Horizant, Inc. consolidated the Group’s presence across Canada and the United States, contributing deep expertise in digital workplace transformation and extensive experience delivering complex programs for government entities and large organizations. ARCHIBUS Solution Center Spain expanded the Group’s digital real estate capabilities in Southern Europe, contributing over twenty years of expertise in consulting and implementing advanced solutions for real estate and facility management, with a strong client portfolio including BBVA and CaixaBank.With PROCOS Group, eFM extends its European footprint, integrating advanced capabilities in strategic space consulting, facility management, and workplace transformation. “For us, this step marks an important new chapter. This partnership gives our team and our clients access to a broader platform of knowledge, technology, and best practices. It enables us to support organizations in our market even more effectively in addressing strategic challenges related to real estate, workplace, and user experience,” said Jeroen Weltens, Managing Director of PROCOS Netherlands.

