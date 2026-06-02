Historic Palazzo Giovanelli to Reopen in July 2026 as an Intimate Luxury Retreat on Venice’s Grand Canal

Palazzo Giovanelli

Following a landmark restoration, the storied 16th-century Venetian palace begins a new chapter as a family-owned five-star hospitality destination

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palazzo Giovanelli , one of Venice’s most historically significant residences overlooking the Grand Canal, will reopen in July 2026 following an extensive four-year restoration carried out under the supervision of Venice’s Superintendency of Fine Arts.Reimagined as an intimate 33-room five-star luxury hotel, Palazzo Giovanelli marks the beginning of a new chapter for one of the city’s most remarkable heritage properties—offering international travelers an experience that combines authentic Venetian grandeur with the warmth and discretion of a private residence.Owned and operated by the Semenzato family, the reopening reflects a deeply personal vision: transforming a historic Venetian palazzo into a hospitality destination that preserves its soul while introducing a refined, contemporary guest experience.Set in Venice’s quieter and more authentic San Stae district, away from the city’s most congested tourist routes yet moments from its cultural landmarks, Palazzo Giovanelli offers guests a more intimate way to experience Venice—one rooted in history, craftsmanship, and a strong sense of place.“Our ambition was never simply to restore a historic building, but to reopen a living piece of Venice for a new generation of international guests,” said Angelica and Oliviero Semenzato, owners of Palazzo Giovanelli. “This Palazzo holds deep emotional meaning for our family. Preserving its character while sharing its beauty with the world is both a privilege and a responsibility.”Originally built in the 16th century as a noble Venetian residence, Palazzo Giovanelli has welcomed notable figures throughout history, including Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, who once stayed within its walls, as well as members of Venice’s aristocratic elite, including Marco Foscarini, future Doge of the Republic of Venice.Today, many of the palace’s defining historic features have been meticulously preserved and restored, including original frescoes by Giovanni Battista Zelotti, ornate stuccoes, polychrome marble details, and even a hidden passage within the former Doge’s apartment—offering guests a rare immersion into Venice’s layered cultural history.The architectural restoration, led by Studio Gascón, was conceived as a dialogue between preservation and contemporary hospitality."Venice cannot be designed: it must be listened to," says Gabriele Gascón, founder of the Studio. "Every Venetian palace holds an ancient voice that demands respect, delicacy, and vision. Our goal was to restore Palazzo Giovanelli’s natural luminosity, allowing light to flow through the spaces and converse with the waters of the Grand Canal."The reopening will also introduce two new culinary concepts curated as part of the guest experience: Armonico, a restaurant inspired by authentic Venetian flavors and culinary traditions, and Do Grifoni, a newly reimagined cocktail lounge offering a more contemporary interpretation of Venice’s social and nightlife culture.With its reopening in July 2026, Palazzo Giovanelli enters the international luxury hospitality landscape as a distinctive new destination where heritage, family legacy, and understated luxury converge directly on Venice’s Grand Canal.Reservations and additional information will be available at hotelpalazzogiovanelli.com

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