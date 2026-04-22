AlmaLinux to Highlight its Community-Driven Linux OS at LinuxFest Northwest 2026

AlmaLinux

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation , a nonprofit that stewards the community-owned and governed open source enterprise Linux distribution AlmaLinux OS, today announced it will exhibit AlmaLinux OS at LinuxFest Northwest taking place April 24–26 at the Bellingham Technical College in Bellingham, Washington.LinuxFest Northwest is a premier community-focused event celebrating Linux, open-source software, and the broader technology ecosystem. The conference attracts developers, system administrators, cybersecurity professionals, and technology enthusiasts for a dynamic program of presentations, hands-on workshops, and networking opportunities. Known for its inclusive and collaborative environment, LinuxFest Northwest fosters knowledge sharing and innovation across the open-source community. Representatives from AlmaLinux will be available at the event to discuss the latest updates to AlmaLinux and answer questions from attendees.“LinuxFest Northwest is a superb example of the power of open-source communities coming together to share knowledge and build the community that inevitably drives open source innovation,” said benny Vasquez, Chair of the Board of Directors of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation. “We are honored to serve as a gold sponsor of an event that connects users, contributors, and organizations from across the open-source community.”For more information on LinuxFest Northwest, visit:About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed, and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. Distributed from a network of over 400 mirrors across six continents, AlmaLinux is compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit entity created as the central collaboration point for everything to do with AlmaLinux and for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit www.almalinux.org AlmaLinux Contact:hello@almalinux.org

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