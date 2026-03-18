AlmaLinux Day: Germany Event To Take Place March 26

AlmaLinux

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation , a nonprofit that stewards the community-owned and governed open source enterprise Linux distribution AlmaLinux OS, today announced it will host its AlmaLinux Day: Germany event on Thursday, March 26 at Europa-Park in Rust, Germany.Co-located with CloudFest 2026 , the world’s leading internet infrastructure conference, AlmaLinux Day: Germany will bring together European users, developers, cloud engineers, hosting providers and open source contributors for a full day of technical insights, expert keynotes, deep dives, and community networking. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will conclude ahead of the conference’s CloudFest BierFest. Attendees must register for CloudFest to participate.Representatives from the AlmaLinux OS Foundation, CERN, MEGWARE, AMD and more will provide expert insights into the project’s roadmap and development. The day will also feature technical deep dives covering security, RHEL compatibility, and cloud infrastructure, as well as a panel discussion on the future of AlmaLinux. Attendees will have the chance to ask questions of the people building and maintaining the AlmaLinux OS.In addition to hosting AlmaLinux Day: Germany, the Foundation will exhibit at the Dome in booth #Z29 throughout CloudFest 2026, offering attendees the opportunity to meet project leaders and contributors, learn about the latest updates to AlmaLinux OS, and explore new ways to collaborate within the project’s growing ecosystem.For additional CloudFest 2026 details, visit: https://www.cloudfest.com/event “As the AlmaLinux community grows in Europe and around the world, events like AlmaLinux Day: Germany allow us to go beyond the booth and truly connect with users and contributors,” said benny Vasquez, Chair of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation. “Attendees have the opportunity to talk with people they may not normally talk to and engage in a way that is much more personal and direct.”The full AlmaLinux Day: Germany speaker line-up and registration is available at: https://almalinux.org/almalinux-day-germany-2026/ About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed, and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. Distributed from a network of over 400 mirrors across six continents, AlmaLinux is compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit entity created as the central collaboration point for everything to do with AlmaLinux and for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit www.almalinux.org AlmaLinux Contact:hello@almalinux.org

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