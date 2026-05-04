AlmaLinux OS Foundation Chair To Speak at HPC AdminTech 2026

AlmaLinux

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation , a nonprofit that stewards the community-owned and governed open source enterprise Linux distribution AlmaLinux OS, today announced that chair benny Vasquez is scheduled to present a talk during the annual HPC AdminTech event taking place May 6-8, 2026 at the Cala San Miguel Ibiza Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton in Ibiza, Spain.An annual event designed for HPC system administrators, investigators, developers and IT personnel, HPC Admintech focuses on solutions for virtualization, big data, deep learning, AI and much more. At 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, Vasquez will present a session titled, “AlmaLinux in the HPC World,” where she will highlight real-world examples of the increasing adoption of AlmaLinux as the go-to Linux distribution in HPC environments.The session is also set to cover the motivations behind the selection of AlmaLinux, the practical benefits observed, and how AlmaLinux supports the demanding needs of scientific computing. Attendees will leave with practical insight into AlmaLinux’s growing role as a trusted, community-driven foundation for HPC infrastructure.With experience managing commercial and open source communities, developers, and high-performance teams at places like LiquidWeb, cPanel, Progress, and most recently Microsoft, Vasquez brings a successful track record across product management and business strategy – serving as a leading voice in the world of community-driven software. To request a meeting with Vasquez, email hello@almalinux.org.For detailed information on the HPC AdminTech event, visit:About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed, and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. Distributed from a network of over 400 mirrors across six continents, AlmaLinux is compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit entity created as the central collaboration point for everything to do with AlmaLinux and for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit www.almalinux.org AlmaLinux Contact:hello@almalinux.org

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