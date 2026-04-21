INSTANDA and DataCrest Partner to Accelerate Quoting Efficiency for Insurers

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- INSTANDA , a global leader in AI-enabled no-code insurance Policy Administration System (PAS) solutions is proud to announce a partnership with DataCrest, a leading provider of workflow and efficiency solutions for the insurance industry. The partnership will allow INSTANDA users to access DataCrest’s AppEase solution, with benefits including:- Improvements in quote turnaround time from hours to minutes- Quote volume increases by as much as 25%- Reduction in outsourcing needs by as much as 76%“By integrating with DataCrest to automate submissions intake, INSTANDA is setting a new benchmark for intelligent quoting efficiency,” said Derek Hill, co-founder and Global CRO at INSTANDA. “This innovative integration radically reduces time spent on quote generation, enabling carriers and MGAs to scale output with transformative efficiency, providing a superior customer experience. INSTANDA’s new partnership with DataCrest demonstrates our commitment to provide our customers with exceptional agility and proven solutions they need to help us redefine the future of insurance.”In 2015, co-founders Tim Hardcastle (CEO) and Derek Hill (Group CRO) created INSTANDA, the world’s first no-code platform for insurance product innovation and complex underwriting. INSTANDA is passionate about transforming how insurance is experienced by everyone, everywhere. The company’s goal is to make insurance more accessible, consumable, and frictionless for all. INSTANDA’s fully configured digital platform is recognized by leading insurance carriers and MGAs around the world as a proven, versatile technology foundation driving business goals.“The partnership with INSTANDA improves KPIs for our mutual carrier and MGA clients. That is most important. It enables them to streamline their applications and submission intake to quote quicker and reduce administrative waste, while writing more accounts that are better risks,” said DataCrest’s CEO Tom Young. “With INSTANDA's innovative platform and DataCrest's industry expertise, clients are poised to exceed their goals and improve their agents and insured's experience."DataCrest was founded in 2020 and works with carriers, MGAs, PAS solution providers, and retail brokers to automate submission intake, optimize data quality, and accelerate underwriting decisions using AI, human review and intelligent document processing. The platform is built by—and for—insurance professionals.About INSTANDASince 2015, INSTANDA has empowered insurance companies worldwide to rapidly adapt to customer and market demands through its AI-enabled no-code policy administration and distribution platform. Designed for seamless integration and unmatched configurability, INSTANDA enables insurers to create, manage, and optimize products and customer journeys at speed. Learn more at instanda.comAbout DataCrestDataCrest is a SaaS Insurtech that automates submission intake, perfects data quality, and accelerates underwriting decisions using AI, human review, and intelligent document processing - all built by insurance professionals. Learn more at mydatacrest.com

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