INSTANDA Selected by Tributary Public Risk as Digital Platform for New MGA Serving Canada’s Public Sector

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- INSTANDA , a global provider of AI-enabled no-code insurance policy administration solutions, today announced that Tributary Public Risk, a newly launched managing general agent (MGA) focused on the Public Sector segment, has selected the INSTANDA platform to power its diverse digital insurance offerings to public entities across Canada.With unique data and analytics access and capabilities, Tributary Public Risk will provide specialized expertise and insurance solutions, including innovative forecasting tools built on INSTANDA’s no-code platform, to Canadian public entities and municipalities. Tributary Public Risk selected INSTANDA for its policy administration system’s no-code agility, speed and ability to quickly bring new products to market and scale while enabling its platform’s users to maintain considerable in-house operational control.“The INSTANDA platform stood out as a premier digital solution offering exceptional connectivity, agility and a supportive team that would enable Tributary Public Risk to deliver a broad suite of insurance coverages to Canadian public entities,” said Chris Lorne, CEO of Tributary Public Risk. “INSTANDA has been a valued partner throughout the onboarding process, collaborating side-by-side with our team from initial talks, to planning, to implementation.”Purpose‑built for MGAs, the INSTANDA platform will underpin how Tributary Public Risk engages with partners and customers, supporting multiple distribution approaches alongside self‑service capabilities. This allows Tributary to shape how products are accessed, administered and serviced across the value chain, creating a clear basis for differentiation in the Canadian public sector market while remaining true to its not‑for‑profit mandate.“Tributary Public Risk is modernizing insurance for public entities and municipalities across Canada, with a clear focus on data‑led underwriting, transparency and flexibility,” said Tim Hardcastle, CEO and Co‑founder of INSTANDA. “We’re proud to support Tributary as it brings this new, not‑for‑profit model to market and creates the foundations for a faster, more responsive insurance experience across the sector.”About INSTANDASince 2015, INSTANDA has empowered insurance companies worldwide to rapidly adapt to customer and market demands through its AI-enabled no-code policy administration and distribution platform. Designed for seamless integration and unmatched configurability, INSTANDA enables insurers to create, manage, and optimize products and customer journeys at speed. Learn more at https://instanda.com About Tributary Public RiskTributary Public Risk is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rural Municipalities of Alberta, established in 2025 and focused exclusively on Canada’s Public Sector market.

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