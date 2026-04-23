A SHINING STAR CONTRIBUTES TO MAKING AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN

The Star® &The Star Fund® The Star® & The Star Fund® is a Disabled Veteran Owned Organization

We create and develope rewarding collaborative wellness and recovery relationships, that disrupt the national medical status quo.

The creation of The Star® & The Star Fund® is the type of ingenuity we advocate for at the National Association for Veterans Rights (NAVR) https://navr.org/” — Former Acting VA Secretary, Peter O’Rourke

BEE CAVE , TX, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mission and Vision of The Star® and The Star Fund® is to deliver successful fundraising efforts and private donor funding, that provide holistic support and healing to our heroes.

The Star® & The Star Fund® ensure that our Military, Veterans, Camp LeJeune Contaminated Water Survivors and our Police, Fire, EMT, First Responders, receive the results driven, holistic support and services they deserve.

One of the primary objectives is to greatly assist the country, in Making America Healthy Again!

The Star® & The Star Fund® develop rewarding collaborative wellness and recovery relationships, that disrupt the national medical status quo.

With decades of experience in strategic planning and business development growth, the Star® and The Star Fund® have set their sites on achieving successful fundraising efforts and private donor funding to support specialized state of the art neuroscience and neurotech projects that treat, heal and deliver successfully driven, proven holistic results! If you're a globally or nationally recognized brand, The Star® & The Star Fund® have a home for you. The Star® & The Star Fund® have created and developed unique, socially good, high exposure, brand partnership opportunities, just for you!

As Edmund Burke said: “We must all obey the great law of change. It is the most powerful law of nature.”

“The creation of The Star® & The Star Fund® is the type of ingenuity we advocate for at the National Association for Veterans Rights (NAVR) https://navr.org/” . Providing crucial wellness and recovery care to our veterans and first responders is critically important, and the Star Fund® is an excellent example of how powerful collaborative efforts between our first responder organizations and Veteran communities can be.” ~ Former Acting VA Secretary, Peter O’Rourke

The Star® & The Star Fund® firmly believe that the most successful collaborations spark excitement, merge unexpected worlds, and leave an ever lasting impact. Great collaborations capture global attention and redefine how industries interact. The Star® & The Star Fund® collaborations aren’t just about brands or products — they create trends, movements, and moments that live on forever. We understand that when intuition is nurtured, it transforms an encounter into a lasting partnership.

Experience. Diligence. Passion.

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