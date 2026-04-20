Finger Lakes DRI and NY Forward Winners Announced

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the City of Batavia will receive $10 million in funding as the Finger Lakes winner of the ninth round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), and the Village of Victor and Town of Irondequoit will each receive $4.5 million as the Finger Lakes winners of the fourth round of NY Forward. For Round 9 of the DRI and Round 4 of the NY Forward Program, each of the State’s 10 economic development regions is being awarded $10 million from each program, for a total state commitment of $200 million in funding and investments to help communities boost their economies by transforming downtowns into vibrant neighborhoods. To date, total investments in the DRI and NY Forward have reached $1.4 billion.

“The DRI and NY Forward programs have been transformative across New York State, creating more housing and bringing our communities together,” Governor Hochul said. “The Finger Lakes is a unique region filled with rich culture and history and I look forward to investing in these communities that have so much to offer to our great state and watching them thrive.”

To receive funding from either the DRI or NY Forward program, localities must be certified under Governor Hochul's Pro-Housing Communities Program, which recognizes and rewards municipalities actively working to unlock their housing potential and encourages others to follow suit. After becoming certified, localities have exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding, including DRI and NY Forward. Since the launch of the Pro-Housing Communities Program, funds awarded to Pro-Housing Communities throughout the state have supported the creation of up to 20,000 homes. To date, more than 400 communities across New York have been certified.

Many of the projects funded through the DRI and NY Forward support Governor Hochul’s affordability agenda. The DRI has invested in the creation of more than 5,000 units of housing – more than 2,000 (40 percent) of which are affordable or workforce housing. The programs committed $9 million to 12 projects that provide affordable or free childcare and childcare worker training. The DRI and NY Forward have also invested in the creation of public parks, public art – such as murals and sculptures – and art, music and cultural venues that provide free outdoor recreation and entertainment opportunities.

$10 Million Downtown Revitalization Initiative Award for Batavia

Strategically located between major regional centers, the City of Batavia stands as a thriving hub of commerce, culture and community in the Finger Lakes, where a revitalized downtown is once again becoming the heart of daily life. Building on the success of its previous Downtown Revitalization Initiative award, Batavia’s DRI 2.0 marks a bold next chapter, which will accelerate momentum and deliver visible, lasting results for residents, businesses and visitors alike. The first round of DRI investment helped unlock private development, modernize public spaces and establish a clear vision for a stronger downtown. Today, that vision is taking shape through new businesses, restored historic buildings and a growing residential base that brings energy to streets once defined by vacancy. With a focused strategy centered on housing, catalytic redevelopment, public space improvements and small business growth, Batavia is transforming underutilized sites into vibrant destinations that reconnect Main Street and strengthen the city’s economic core. Downtown Batavia is increasingly becoming a place where people gather, public spaces celebrate local history and creativity, and where safe, accessible connections link neighborhoods, recreation and opportunity. Backed by more than $50 million in identified projects and a proven track record of implementation, the City is poised to build on its success. As a repeat DRI winner, Batavia is not only continuing its revitalization, but also elevating it, shaping a dynamic, connected and economically competitive future.

$4.5 Million NY Forward Award for Victor

Located in the heart of Ontario County, the Village of Victor is a compact, connected community anchored by a lively downtown that serves more than 20,000 residents. Centered along East and West Main Streets, this half-mile corridor forms a walkable spine that links civic assets, small businesses, and surrounding neighborhoods within a vibrant and accessible setting. Victor’s NY Forward boundary builds on this strong foundation, connecting three key pedestrian pathways to Main Street and integrating the widely used Auburn Trail and regional trail systems, which draw more than 40,000 users annually. Anchor institutions, including the library campus, a centralized park and emerging mixed-use housing opportunities, position the downtown for continued reinvestment. Supported by the Victor Local Development Corporation and Ontario County Chamber of Commerce, the Village is advancing implementable projects that encourage small business growth, adaptive reuse and catalytic private investment. With a proven track record of planning, public-private collaboration and more than $1.3 million in Main Street funding already leveraged, Victor is poised to transform its downtown into a more connected, vibrant center of daily life that strengthens economic opportunity, enhances quality of life and reinforces its identity as a welcoming, walkable community.

$4.5 Million NY Forward Award for Irondequoit

The Town of Irondequoit – or where the land meets the water, as coined by the Iroquois – unfolds between the City of Rochester and the shores of Lake Ontario, offering a unique blend of suburban comfort and regional connectivity. Tree-lined neighborhoods, walkable streets and a diverse, welcoming community define a place where longtime residents and newcomers alike feel at home. At its center, the Titus-Cooper-Hudson commercial district serves as the Town’s historic economic heartbeat, drawing visitors with local landmarks, small businesses and a vibrant mix of shops, restaurants and gathering spaces. Anchored by the iconic House of Guitars and energized by the I-Square development, the district has seen significant investment that brings together music, arts, dining and community events. While long shaped by auto-oriented development, the area now presents a clear opportunity to evolve into a more walkable, pedestrian-friendly town square, supported by a growing residential base and a new regional transit hub. Continued housing growth, strong local industries and an influx of young families have created momentum for thoughtful reinvestment. With strategic improvements to its streetscapes, connectivity and underutilized sites, Irondequoit is poised to transform this central corridor into a vibrant, multigenerational community core – one that builds on its character, embraces its diversity and creates a strong sense of place for the future.

The City of Batavia joins Canandaigua, Waterloo, Perry, Rochester’s Center City, Newark, Seneca Falls, Penn Yan and Geneva as winners of the DRI for the Finger Lakes, while the Town of Irondequoit and Village of Victor join Brockport, Phelps, Webster, Macedon, Geneseo and Medina as NY Forward winners for the Finger Lakes.

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “As a two-time Downtown Revitalization Initiative awardee, Batavia will continue to demonstrate the impact of investing in a strong downtown, and together with Victor and Irondequoit, these communities reflect the strength and diversity of the Finger Lakes region. These efforts aim to highlight what makes each of these places special, and the Department of State is proud to support these communities every step of the way as they create vibrant places to live, work and visit for years to come. Congratulations to the Finger Lakes’ newest DRI and NY Forward communities, and thank you to Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to revitalizing downtowns across New York State.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Community-driven investments from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward program further fuel the economic engines needed to support local businesses, create new housing and foster growth in Batavia, Irondequoit and Victor. Projects and plans that introduce new energy help to support sustainable development for residents and visitors alike throughout the Finger Lakes region.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward, we are making strategic investments that help communities like Batavia, Victor and Irondequoit expand housing opportunities, strengthen local economies and create more vibrant places to live. The $19 million in awards announced today build on Governor Hochul’s commitment to supporting Pro-Housing Communities by advancing projects that increase housing supply, revitalize underutilized properties and connect the properties' residents to jobs, services and opportunity. By pairing downtown revitalization with housing growth, we are helping ensure that the Finger Lakes region remains a dynamic and affordable place for all New Yorkers, including families, workers and businesses, to thrive.”

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “Building cleaner, more efficient downtown areas is core to ensuring every community benefits from a healthier and more sustainable energy future. The Governor’s investments are helping these Finger Lakes communities create inclusive, vibrant spaces that will support residents and local economies alike well into the future.”

State Senator George Borrello said, “Batavia has done the hard work of building a real vision for its downtown, and this investment is a direct result of that effort. The first round of DRI funding proved what was possible, and this second round will build on that momentum. Becoming a repeat DRI winner is no small feat; it reflects the strength of local leadership and the community's commitment to delivering on its promises. I was proud to support Batavia's application, and I'm even prouder to see it succeed. This investment will create jobs, expand housing, and make downtown Batavia a destination for residents and visitors alike for years to come.”

Assemblymember Sarah Clark said, “Today’s announcement of a $4.5 million investment in Irondequoit is a major win for our community and a strong endorsement of the progress already happening. From the Titus-Cooper-Hudson corridor to I-Square, this funding will help strengthen small businesses, improve walkability, and bring new energy to our local economy. I will always fight for needed resources in our communities and I am grateful to Governor Hochul and our state partners for recognizing Irondequoit’s potential. The Downtown Revitalization Initiative has been transformational for our local governments, today we commit to the future of Irondequoit by supporting stronger neighborhoods and a more vibrant community for all residents and families.”

Assemblymember Steve Hawley said, "As the county seat and geographic center of Genesee County, Batavia serves as the hub that connects our communities. This investment doesn’t just strengthen the city—it creates momentum that benefits every town and village across the county, driving growth, opportunity and revitalization for the entire region."

Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Co-Chairs Bob Duffy, President and CEO, Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and Monroe Community College President Dr. DeAnna Burt-Nanna said, “The FLREDC is incredibly proud to continue our support for the communities of Batavia, Irondequoit and Victor and their promising futures thanks to Governor Hochul’s Downtown Revitalization and NY Forward Initiatives. These targeted, locally developed plans will benefit both residents and visitors alike, promoting economic growth and creating more vibrant downtowns where people will want to live, work and play for generations to come.”

City of Batavia Council President Eugene Jankowski, Jr. said, “This $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award is a transformational investment in Batavia and a strong affirmation of our downtown vision. We’re grateful to Governor Hochul, Empire State Development and the Regional Economic Development Council for their continued support. This funding will help us attract new investment and continue creating a vibrant, welcoming downtown for our community.”

City Manager of Batavia Rachael J. Tabelski said, “This award is a direct result of years of thoughtful planning, strong partnerships, and a shared commitment to Batavia’s future. Building on City Council's leadership and vision, this second Downtown Revitalization Initiative investment allows us to accelerate the progress already underway. Transforming key spaces, supporting local businesses and creating new opportunities for residents and visitors alike. We are grateful for the State’s continued confidence in Batavia and are ready to deliver projects that will have a lasting impact on our downtown and our community,”

Village of Victor Mayor Sean McAdoo said, “We’re grateful to the state for recognizing the potential of our village and for partnering with us to bring our community-driven vision to life. This is the result of strong collaboration—between residents, local leaders and state partners who believe in our future.”

Town Supervisor of Irondequoit John Perticone said, “On behalf of the Town’s residents and businesses, I thank Governor Hochul and the State of New York for this $4.5 million investment. This funding will support local businesses, strengthen our infrastructure and enhance quality of life in town as we work with our partners to move this effort forward to revitalize our community.”

Batavia, Victor and Irondequoit will now begin the process of developing a Strategic Investment Plan to revitalize their downtowns. A Local Planning Committee made up of municipal representatives, community leaders and other stakeholders will lead the effort, supported by a team of private sector experts and state planners. The Strategic Investment Plan will guide the investment of DRI and NY Forward grant funds in revitalization projects that are poised for implementation, will advance the community’s vision for their downtown, and can leverage and expand upon the state's investment.

The Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council conducted a thorough and competitive review process of proposals submitted from communities throughout the region and considered all criteria before recommending these communities as nominees.

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was created in 2016 to accelerate and expand the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all ten regions of the state to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for investment. Led by the Department of State with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and NYSERDA, the DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation and results in compact, walkable downtowns that are a key ingredient to helping New York State rebuild its economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to achieving the State's bold climate goals by promoting the use of public transit and reducing dependence on private vehicles. Through nine rounds, the DRI will have awarded a total of $1 billion to 99 communities across every region of the State. The Governor has proposed another $100 million for the program in her 2026-2027 Executive Budget.

About the NY Forward Program

First announced as part of the 2022 Budget, Governor Hochul created the NY Forward program to build on the momentum created by the DRI. The program works in concert with the DRI to accelerate and expand the revitalization of smaller and rural downtowns throughout the State so that all communities can benefit from the State’s revitalization efforts, regardless of size, character, needs and challenges.

NY Forward communities are supported by a professional planning consultant and team of State agency experts led by DOS to develop a Strategic Investment Plan that includes a slate of transformative, complementary and readily implementable projects. NY Forward projects are appropriately scaled to the size of each community; projects may include building renovation and redevelopment, new construction or creation of new or improved public spaces and other projects that enhance specific cultural and historical qualities that define and distinguish the small-town charm that defines these municipalities. Through four rounds, the NY Forward program will have awarded a total of $340 million to 77 communities across every region of the State. The Governor has proposed another $100 million for the program in her 2026-2027 Executive Budget.