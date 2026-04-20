Netmaker Communications LLC Taps Former FirstNet CEO Joe Wassel as Board Advisor

Netmaker Communications

National security leader Joe Wassel joins Netmaker Communications to help expand its resilient NG9-1-1 and cybersecurity testing services.

Joe’s unparalleled expertise in building resilient, mission-critical networks aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing secure and innovative communication tools for our clients.” — Jon Marcy, President and CEO, Netmaker Communications

WINCHESTER, VA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netmaker Communications LLC, a leading provider of unified communications and NG9-1-1 interoperability and cybersecurity testing services, today announced the appointment of Joseph (Joe) Wassel as a Board Advisor.

Wassel, a distinguished leader in national security and public safety communications, joins the firm to provide strategic guidance as Netmaker Communications continues to scale its commercial secure VoIP offerings and NG9-1-1 interoperability and cybersecurity testing. As a Board Advisor, Wassel will assist Netmaker Communications in refining its strategic roadmap, focusing on network security, scalability, and the integration of next-generation technologies for enterprise and public safety environments.

Wassel retired in May 2025 from federal service after serving as the Executive Director and CEO of the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet). During his tenure, he oversaw the strategic direction of the $40 billion public-private partnership to deploy the nationwide public safety broadband network. He currently serves as the Founding CEO of the consulting firm Zero Nine Thirty-Seven, LLC. His career also spans over three decades with the Department of War (DoW), where he served as a Senior Executive and advisor to four Secretaries of Defense, leading global cyberspace operations and C4 resilience.

"We are honored to welcome Joe Wassel to our advisory board," said Jon Marcy, President and CEO of Netmaker Communications. "Joe’s unparalleled expertise in building resilient, mission-critical networks aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing secure and innovative communication tools for our clients. His vision will be instrumental as we expand our footprint in both the commercial and government sectors."

"Throughout my career, whether in the Pentagon or leading FirstNet, my mission has always been to ensure that those on the front lines have the most reliable and secure communications possible," said Wassel. "Netmaker Communications shares this mission-driven DNA. I am excited to join the team as a Board Advisor to help push the boundaries of what secure, converged networks can do for organizations that simply cannot afford to have their communications fail."

About Netmaker Communications, LLC Based in Winchester, VA, Netmaker Communications is a telecommunications company delivering advanced public safety, broadband, and cybersecurity services. With years of combined experience across NG9-1-1 engineering, interoperability validation, and tribal broadband consulting, Netmaker Communications supports cities, counties, governments, and tribal nations with future-proof solutions for life-critical communications. With clients ranging from the Department of War (to include its Service Components), Fairfax County, the City of Manassas, and multiple tribal nations, Netmaker Communications is a trusted partner for future-ready communications.

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