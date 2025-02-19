Grand Opening: NG9-1-1 Interoperability Lab

NG9-1-1 Interoperability Lab Logo

Netmaker Communications, LLC Announces Grand Opening of NG9-1-1 Interoperability Lab

WINCHESTER, VA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netmaker Communications, LLC, a recognized leader in Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) solutions and a member of the National Emergency Number Association (NENA), has officially opened its NG9-1-1 Interoperability Lab in Winchester, Virginia. This cutting-edge facility will provide independent testing of commercial NG9-1-1 technologies, ensuring compliance with interoperability and cybersecurity standards critical to modern public safety communications.

The lab will operate under a fee-for-service model, allowing NG9-1-1 vendors to submit their technologies for rigorous independent evaluation. Netmaker Communications will assess these technologies against NENA i3 interoperability standards and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework within a dedicated NG9-1-1 testbed. This environment includes 9-1-1 call handling systems, Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) technology, Geospatial Information Systems (GIS) data stores, Location Information Systems (LIS) technology, Next Generation Core Services (NGCS), and VoIP telephony solutions.

Netmaker Communications will provide confidential test results to vendors, equipping them with essential insights into their products’ interoperability and security performance. Additionally, key government stakeholders evaluating NG9-1-1 technologies will have access to these findings, helping inform acquisition and deployment decisions. To promote transparency and industry collaboration, the company will maintain a publicly available NG9-1-1 product list, featuring technologies that meet NENA i3 interoperability standards and demonstrate compliance with NIST Cybersecurity Framework controls.

About Netmaker Communications, LLC

As a Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB) and Competitive Local Exchange Carrier (CLEC) based in Winchester, Virginia, Netmaker Communications has provided NG9-1-1 Systems Engineering and Technical Assistance (SETA) to the Department of Defense (DoD) since 2018. The launch of the NG9-1-1 Interoperability Lab underscores the company’s commitment to advancing emergency communications by ensuring seamless, secure, and reliable technology integration.

