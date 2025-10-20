Netmaker Communications, LLC Announces Official Launch of Interoperability Lab Website

Nation’s First NG9-1-1 Interoperability Lab Focused on Technology Interoperability and Cybersecurity

Following its initial debut in early 2025, Netmaker Communications, LLC is proud to announce the official launch of the Netmaker Communications NG9-1-1 Interoperability Lab website, a new digital portal supporting NG9-1-1 testing activities, providing secure access for vendors and sponsors to track testing activities, and access to NENA i3 interoperability and cybersecurity requirements being tested against.

As the first private-sector interoperability lab in the nation solely focused on validating NG9-1-1 interoperability and cybersecurity capabilities, the lab has become a trusted environment for testing, validating, and de-risking NG9-1-1 deployments at the federal, state and local level.

The website—available now at [www.NMCLabs.net]—features in-depth information about the lab’s work with Call Handling Equipment (CHE), Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) systems, Next Generation Core Services (NGCS), Location Information Services and Geographic Information Systems (LIS/GIS).

“The website gives our government partners, vendors, and integrators an inside look at the rigor and neutrality we bring to testing,” said Mr Lee Curling - VP of Engineering and the Lab Manager at Netmaker Communications. “We’ve already begun validating CAD-to-CAD interoperability under the new NENA i3 standards and confirmed successful integration across multiple LIS configurations.”

As local, tribal, and state governments accelerate adoption of NG9-1-1 technologies, the need for rigorous, standards-based interoperability testing is more urgent than ever. Netmaker Communication’s lab fills a critical national gap by offering vendor-neutral, simulation-driven testing of NGCS routing, CAD-to-CAD interoperability, cybersecurity, and real-world emergency call scenarios—all in compliance with NENA i3 standards and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) regulations.

“There are other labs that test compliance in isolation. But our lab is built to simulate the full ecosystem of how Originating Service Providers (OSP) peer with Emergency Service IP Networks (ESINets) all the way through to how CAD systems share data across jurisdictions,” said Mr. Lee Curling.

What Makes This Lab Unique?

- First in the Nation: Focused on NGCS interoperability, OSP peering, and NG9-1-1 Call Handling, simulating how commercial and public systems interconnect in NG9-1-1 environments.

- CAD-to-CAD Testing Under New NENA i3 Standards: Netmaker Communications is validating CAD-to-CAD interfaces using the updated NENA i3 CAD Interoperability Profile, enabling agencies to seamlessly exchange incident data and unit statuses across county and state lines.

- Cybersecurity-Driven Validation: Testing incorporates vulnerability scanning, penetration testing, and compliance baselining using NIST 800-53 and DHS CISA frameworks, with findings reported to vendors and agencies alike.

- End-to-End Scenario Testing: From call initiation through ESINet routing to PSAP and CAD response, the lab provides complete validation workflows for Emergency Services Routing Proxy (ESRP), ECRF/LIS, and failover pathways.

Building Trust Through Testing

Netmaker Communication’s lab has already been tapped to support Fairfax County, VA, in its procurement and validation of multiple NGCS solutions. Each vendor is evaluated over a 30-day cycle, encompassing cybersecurity assessments, interoperability tests, and final reports to support procurement integrity.

“This is about more than compliance. It’s about helping agencies make confident decisions, avoid costly deployment failures, and ensure their networks are truly lifesaving,” said Mr. Jon Marcy, President and CEO of Netmaker Communications, LLC.

Who This Serves

Netmaker Communications’ Interoperability Lab offers services to:

- Public Safety Agencies & PSAPs

- State 911 Boards

- Tribal Governments

- System Integrators

- Originating Service Providers

- NGCS Vendors/OEMs

Services include Testing-as-a-Service (TaaS), CAD validation, cybersecurity audits, PSAP readiness assessments, and direct support for grant-funded system validation.

Visit the New Lab Site

The new site includes:

• Technical breakdowns of all testing services

• Resources for PSAPs, integrators, and tribal governments

• Examples of real test cycles and project outcomes

• Contact and onboarding info for new test requests

Visit now: www.NMCLabs.net

About Netmaker Communications, LLC

Based in Winchester, VA, Netmaker Communications is a telecommunications company delivering advanced public safety, broadband, and cybersecurity services. With years of combined experience across NG9-1-1 engineering, interoperability validation, and tribal broadband consulting, Netmaker Communications supports cities, counties, and governments and tribal nations with future-proof solutions for life-critical communications. With clients ranging from the Department of War - to include its Service Components, Fairfax County, City of Manassas, and multiple tribal nations, Netmaker Communications is a trusted partner for future-ready communications.

Legal Disclaimer:

