Ariana Designs & Interiors Publishes Bathroom Remodel Pricing Guide

How Much Does a Bathroom Renovation Cost in Kirkland and Bellevue? Ariana Designs Bathroom Remodel Cost Ariid Bathroom Renovation

New guide breaks down bathroom renovation costs in Kirkland and Bellevue, covering design investment, scope factors, and Pacific Northwest pricing.

Most homeowners plan for construction and forget design. That single oversight is where bathroom renovations go sideways and where the real cost surprises happen.” — Ariana Adireh Anderson, Principal Designer

KIRKLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ariana Designs & Interiors , the award winning full service interior design firm behind some of the Pacific Northwest's most recognized luxury homes, has published a new guide that answers one of the most searched and least honestly answered questions in the region: how much does a bathroom renovation actually cost in Kirkland and Bellevue?The new guide, now live on the firm's Design Journal, lays out the firm's published bathroom design investment range, what is included in a full scope engagement, and the six factors that determine where any given project lands within that range. Unlike most firms in the category, Ariana Designs & Interiors publishes pricing openly rather than keeping it behind a discovery call.Full Scope Bathroom Design: $25,000 to $42,000+At Ariana Designs & Interiors, bathroom design pricing is confirmed transparently. Full scope bathroom design runs $25,000 to $42,000+, covering complete design documentation, cabinetry, tile, fixture, and hardware selection, trade contractor coordination, and permit ready drawings as applicable. Construction and materials sit on a separate budget, confirmed at the project assessment following an initial consultation.The guide explains why most homeowners plan for construction and forget design, and why that single oversight is where bathroom renovations most often go sideways. Undersized showers, misaligned tile patterns, and vanity heights that fight the plumbing rough in are design decisions that cost pennies on paper and thousands mid renovation.Two Budgets, Not OneA central message of the guide is that bathroom renovation pricing is not a single number. There are two budgets running in parallel: the design investment and the construction budget. The design investment covers space planning, fixture layout, tile and material selection, full specification documentation, vendor coordination, and permit ready drawings. The construction budget covers contractor labor, trade materials, fixtures, plumbing, electrical, waterproofing, and site management. Neither replaces the other.Six Factors That Move the InvestmentThe guide walks homeowners through the six factors that determine where a project lands in the published range: size of the space, design complexity, level of customization, builder coordination, FF&E scope, and documentation required. A powder room with standard fixtures in a small footprint is a fundamentally different project from a primary suite with a wet room, freestanding tub, curbless entry, heated floors, dual vanities, and custom stonework. Both are treated as full scope engagements, and the investment reflects what each genuinely requires.About Ariana Designs & InteriorsAriana Designs & Interiors is a Kirkland based full service interior design firm led by principal designer Ariana Adireh Anderson, an NKBA National Award recipient whose work has earned two National Kitchen and Bath Industry Association Design Competition Awards, the industry's highest honors for residential design excellence. The firm has also been named among Kirkland's Best Design Firms and has been recognized by 425 Business, City Lifestyle, and 425 Magazine.Operating under three integrated brands under the ARIID Group umbrella, Ariana Designs & Interiors for design, ARIID Build & Remodel for construction, and ARIID Home & Furniture for furnishings, the firm delivers a Design-Build-Furnish model that keeps one integrated team accountable from first concept through final install. This eliminates the gap that typically forms between what a designer specifies and what a contractor builds, which is one of the most common and costly failure points in any bathroom renovation.The firm serves high income homeowners across the Seattle Eastside, including Bellevue, Kirkland, Mercer Island, Medina, Redmond, Sammamish, Woodinville, and Yarrow Point, as well as expansion markets in Nevada and Arizona including Summerlin, MacDonald Highlands, Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, and Phoenix area communities.Read the GuideThe full bathroom remodel cost guide is available now at their website. Homeowners planning a bathroom renovation can book a complimentary Private Client Discovery Call directly through the firm's website.+All pricing shown is for general reference only and does not constitute a formal quote. Costs vary based on scope, materials, and project requirements. Contact us for a customized proposal.Ariana Designs & Interiors

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