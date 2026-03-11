Ariana Designs & Interiors Redefines Luxury Home Design in Kirkland, WA

Custom Kitchen by Ariana Designs & Interiors A stunning dining and living space that embodies the Ariana Designs & Interiors philosophy—where refined materials, balanced proportions, and thoughtful lighting converge to create an environment that invites both intimate gatherings and quiet moments of This contemporary home showcases Ariana Designs & Interiors' commitment to architectural excellence and thoughtful integration with the landscape. Featuring clean lines, warm natural materials, and sophisticated exterior lighting, the design balances mode Suncadia great room view showing open kitchen layout, stone fireplace, and cohesive interior styling by Ariana Designs & Interiors. Ariana Anderson, Founder and Principal Designer of Ariana Designs & Interiors, curates every detail with purpose. From carefully selected materials to refined palettes, our design philosophy begins with understanding how you live—and creating spaces that

The most luxurious thing a home can offer is not a material or a finish. It is the feeling that you never want to leave.” — Ariana Adireh Anderson

KIRKLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ariana Designs & Interiors , a full-service luxury design firm based at 1018 Market Street, Suite A, Kirkland, Washington, is expanding its award-winning services across the Seattle metropolitan area and Eastside communities. The firm serves homeowners and commercial clients in Kirkland, Bellevue, Medina, Mercer Island, Sammamish, Issaquah, and surrounding neighborhoods.Principal designer and founder Ariana Adireh Anderson leads a team with over 25 years of collective design experience. The firm has earned NKBA National Design Awards and has been featured in national design publications for its signature blend of European elegance and Pacific Northwest character.One Firm, Every Phase of DesignAriana Designs & Interiors handles every stage of a project — from initial concept through construction documentation, contractor coordination, and final installation. Core services include architectural and building design for new construction, remodels, and additions; interior design and space planning; and outdoor and landscape design for patios, decks, and gardens.Through sister brand ARIID Home and Furniture, the firm procures and installs high-end furnishings, textiles, and lighting. ARIID Build and Remodel provides an integrated design-build track for clients undertaking full renovations or new builds, reducing delays and maintaining quality control at every phase.The firm also designs luxury vacation homes and second residences, with completed projects in Cle Elum, Mercer Island, and Scottsdale, Arizona — each reflecting local character while incorporating sustainable, eco-friendly practices.Lighting as the Foundation of Every SpaceA defining aspect of the firm's work is its intentional approach to lighting design. Anderson consistently applies layered lighting strategies that combine natural daylight, warm ambient illumination, and task-specific light sources, typically specifying warm, dimmable fixtures around 2700 Kelvin."Light tells us how to feel," says Anderson. "It greets us in the morning, slows us at dusk, and without saying a word, decides whether we lean in, linger, or leave the room early. Your home does not need more wattage. What it needs is more intention."This philosophy shapes every project, from kitchen task lighting and dining room chandeliers to bedroom and bathroom lighting designed to restore and flatter.Notable ProjectsRecent work includes Kirkland waterfront homes with custom furnishings and floor-to-ceiling glazing framing lake views, a luxury primary bedroom showcasing hand-crafted Venetian ceilings, and a 1,900-square-foot Bellevue commercial office where workplace function and artistic expression are integrated throughout.Each project begins with a discovery consultation to understand the client's lifestyle and goals, followed by a structured design process that delivers spaces built to endure.To view the firm's portfolio or schedule a consultation, visit ariid.com or call +1-425-679-2463.________________________________________About Ariana Designs & InteriorsAriana Designs & Interiors is a luxury full-service interior design and architecture firm based in Kirkland, Washington. Founded by award-winning principal designer Ariana Adireh Anderson, the firm specializes in residential and commercial projects across the Seattle Eastside and beyond. Learn more at ariid.com.Contact: Ariana Designs & Interiors 1018 Market Street, Suite A, Kirkland, WA 98033 Phone: +1-425-679-2463 Website: ariid.com

