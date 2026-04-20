Xerafy Advances Proven RFID Tool Tracking Solutions with Gen2X

Xerafy Tool Tracking RAIN RFID Tags powered by Impinj M830 endpoint IC with support for Gen2X Xerafy RAIN RFID Tag XS Dash on the Small Tools

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xerafy , the specialist in industrial RAIN RFID tagging solutions, today announced a new generation of tool tracking RFID tags powered by the Impinj M830 endpoint ICs with support for Gen2X, designed to improve read reliability in dense tool storage deployments.Tool tracking systems are widely used across aerospace, industrial maintenance, and manufacturing, where metal tools stored in close proximity create one of the most challenging environments for RFID performance. By combining Xerafy’s expertise in tag design for metal hand tools with Gen2X improvements in tag readability, the solution improves read consistency and reduces missed reads in high-density storage configurations, enabling more accurate and scalable tool tracking.Xerafy’s tool tracking portfolio has been standardized by leading aerospace and defense tool control programs, reflecting field-proven performance in high-density, mission-critical environments. Built on years of collaboration with aircraft OEMs, tool manufacturers, and FOD prevention solution providers, the portfolio reflects best practices for tagging metal hand tools in demanding RFID deployments.Reliable Tool Tracking in Dense Storage DeploymentsTool tracking deployments typically rely on EPC-based identification linked to backend databases, where read performance directly impacts inventory accuracy and tool accountability.In storage configurations such as toolboxes, shadow boards, and mobile carts, metal surfaces can create RF interference and frequency shifts that lead to inconsistent reads. Xerafy’s M830-enabled tags are tuned specifically for metal hand tools, correcting these effects and improving read reliability in dense deployments.“Tool tracking systems operate in some of the most challenging RFID environments, and Gen2X was designed with these conditions in mind,” said Martin Liebl, Senior Director, Endpoint IC Product Management, Impinj. “By combining Xerafy’s expertise in rugged tag design with the Impinj M830 endpoint IC with support for Gen2X, this solution delivers the tag readability and performance needed for accurate, scalable tool tracking.”“Reliable reads are the foundation of any tool tracking system,” said Michel Gillmann, Chief Marketing Officer at Xerafy. “With the Impinj M830 and Gen2X, we are improving RF sensitivity on metal tools and enabling more consistent performance in dense storage deployments, supporting broader adoption of RAIN RFID in tool tracking applications.”Improved Performance for Tool TrackingPowered by the Impinj M830 with Gen2X support, Xerafy tool tracking tags deliver:• Improved RF sensitivity for more consistent reads on metal tools• Enhanced readability in dense storage deployments• Faster inventory operations and improved EPC handling• Reduced missed reads and less manual verificationThe M830-enabled range with support for Gen2X is available across Xerafy’s tool tracking portfolio, including PICO On, PICO In, PICO Off, PICO Plus, XS Dash, and Slim TRAK.For deployments in aerospace, industrial MRO, and manufacturing tool management systems, these upgraded tags can deliver up to 2× improvement in read range in fixed reader environments, depending on product and configuration, when compared to our previous generation tags.By improving read reliability in dense deployments, the solution supports tool control and FOD prevention, automated inventory audits, and scalable tool accountability across mission-critical operations.AvailabilityImpinj M830-enabled tool tracking tags are available now.Xerafy will showcase its M830-enabled portfolio at MRO Americas (April 21–23, Atlanta). For those unable to attend, product samples and technical consultations are available upon request.About XerafyXerafy is the engineering leader in RAIN RFID tagging solutions for mission-critical and industrial applications. A member of the RAIN Alliance, Xerafy develops rugged, high-performance RFID tags and labels trusted across aerospace, healthcare, oil & gas, manufacturing, and logistics.

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