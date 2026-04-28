PractiTest Redefines Test Management Around Answers, Not Activity

The company sharpens its brand around Test Management + QA Intelligence built to turn QA data into clearer answers about readiness, coverage, and risk.

REHOVOT , ISRAEL, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PractiTest today announced a sharpened platform direction built around a problem most QA teams know well: they have more data than ever, and still struggle to answer the questions that matter most.Are we ready to release? Are we covered where it matters? What is the real risk? What needs attention now?"Test management has always been good at tracking activity," said Yaniv Iny, CEO at PractiTest. "What it has not been good at is turning that activity into answers. That is the gap we are sharpening around."The Problem Is No Longer Collecting DataQA teams today are not short on signals. Tests run. Automation executes. Defects are logged. Data is available. Dashboards fill up. And yet release reviews still depend on manual reconciliation, spreadsheet exports, and hours of preparation before someone can confidently answer a question an executive asks in 60 seconds.More data, more signals do not automatically create more clarity. The problem is making sense of what already exists.PractiTest has always been strong at connecting requirements, tests, runs, defects, and automation into a structured model. That foundation remains the same. What is evolving now is the intelligence layer on top of it - transforming those signals into clearer insights and more meaningful answers for decision-making.What the Platform DeliversThe sharpened platform is built around four capabilities working together:A structured data model that makes QA assets findable, reusable, and traceable across the full testing lifecycle with multidimensional views that surface coverage gaps and risk without manual setup or export.SmartFox AI, designed to work inside the structured QA model rather than on top of disconnected data. AI grounded in real project context (requirements, test history, execution patterns, defect signals) - produces recommendations teams can act on. AI without that structure produces noise.Agnostic integrations that bring manual testing, automation results, CI/CD pipelines, and issue tracking into one unified QA picture, without requiring teams to change how they already work.A QA intelligence layer that correlates patterns across coverage, execution, and defects in real time - surfacing readiness signals, risk indicators, and daily highlights that help teams focus on what matters now, not after the fact.Why This, Why NowThe questions QA teams are asked have changed. Engineering leaders, product managers, and executives no longer want to know only what ran and what failed. They want to know whether the release is safe, where confidence is grounded, and what risk remains unresolved.Test management built for execution and reporting alone leaves teams answering those questions manually — downloading multiple files, building pivot tables, reconciling data before every sprint review. That is the hidden cost most teams have stopped questioning.PractiTest is sharpening around that gap. The shift is not cosmetic. It reflects a deliberate focus on where QA is headed: connected data, clearer interpretation, and better answers at the moment decisions are made."When QA data is connected and structured, the answers are already there," said Joel Montvelisky, PractiTest’s CPO. "Teams should not have to dig for them."AvailabilityYou can access a 14 days free trial https://www.practitest.com/free-trial/ About PractiTestPractiTest is an AI-powered Test Management and QA Intelligence Platform that goes beyond execution, to actual business answers. While tests run, defects get logged, and dashboards fill up, the hardest questions still go unanswered: Are we ready to release? Are we covered where it matters? What's the real risk? PractiTest closes that gap. By turning QA data into clear indicators, insights, and suggested actions, release stakeholders get real-time clarity on risk, coverage, and release readiness. Built on flexible data structure, agnostic integrations, SmartFox AI, and QA Intelligence, you always know where you stand and can release with confidence.practitest.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.