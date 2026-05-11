PractiTest Launches Release Readiness Index, Turning QA Data into a Single Signal of Release Confidence

The new capability interprets coverage, execution progression, and defect risk into one clear, real-time answer to the question every team faces before release.

REHOVOT , ISRAEL, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PractiTest today launched the Release Readiness Index, a new capability that turns QA activity into a single, interpreted signal of release confidence, giving teams a clear answer to the question they are always asked and rarely have time to prepare for: are we ready to release?"QA teams are not short on data before a release," said Joel Montvelisky, PractiTest’s CPO. "They are short on answers. The Release Readiness Index is built to close that gap."One Answer, Not Three DashboardsMost release decisions are made by intuitively piecing together pass rates, execution counts, and defect lists, each viewed in isolation, each telling only part of the story. A high pass rate means little if critical user stories are untested. An execution count means little if results are unstable. A defect list means little without context on severity and timing.The Release Readiness Index interprets these signals together, continuously, across multiple dimensions of release health:User story coverage tracks not only whether stories are covered by tests, but whether those tests are actively progressing toward validation, surfacing risks where coverage exists on paper but readiness is incomplete.Test execution progression measures whether testing is moving successfully toward completion, combining execution pace with result stability to reveal stalled runs and recurring failures before they become release blockers.Defect risk evaluates residual delivery risk by weighing the volume and severity of unresolved defects, with increasing impact as the release approaches completion.Sprint time management tracks whether the team is on pace to complete committed work within the sprint, combining progress to date with time remaining to surface delivery risk early — before the end of the sprint makes it too late to respond.These dimensions are continuously combined into a single readiness signal that updates in real time, giving teams a daily view of where the release stands, what is affecting confidence, and where attention is needed next.From Reporting Activity to Communicating ConfidenceThe Release Readiness Index is part of PractiTest's broader direction as a Test Management and QA Intelligence platform , one built to turn QA data into clearer answers.For QA leaders, it replaces hours of manual reconciliation before every release review with a single, defensible signal they can share with engineering managers, product teams, and executives."When stakeholders ask whether the release is ready, teams should already have the answer - not after downloading three files or building a pivot tables,” said Yaniv Iny, PractiTest CEO. “The index gives them that answer in real time."AvailabilityThe Release Readiness Index is available to PractiTest customers starting May 10th. To Join a free trial, sign up here: https://www.practitest.com/free-trial/ About PractiTestPractiTest is an AI-powered Test Management and QA Intelligence Platform that goes beyond execution, to actual business answers. While tests run, defects get logged, and dashboards fill up, the hardest questions still go unanswered: Are we ready to release? Are we covered where it matters? What's the real risk? PractiTest closes that gap. By turning QA data into clear indicators, insights, and suggested actions, release stakeholders get real-time clarity on risk, coverage, and release readiness. Built on flexible data structure, agnostic integrations, SmartFox AI, and QA Intelligence, you always know where you stand, and can release with confidence.practitest.com

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