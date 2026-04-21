PatientGenie Launches Workflow Visualization Tool, Enabling Health Systems to Deploy Outreach Workflows in Real Time

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New capability reduces workflow deployment from months to minutes, enabling health systems to build, validate, and launch patient outreach journeys in real time

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PatientGenie , the AI agent platform that automates patient outreach, scheduling, and care-gap closure for health systems and health plans, today announced the launch of its newest product, the Workflow Visualization Tool. This capability allows organizations to build, validate, and deploy patient engagement workflows in real time, reducing what has historically been a months-long implementation process to a matter of minutes. 61% of patients skip or delay care due to scheduling friction. Through intelligent, persistent AI agents, PatientGenie is reducing administrative burden while helping ensure timely, appropriate care at scale. The Workflow Visualization Tool addresses that friction at the source, giving health systems the infrastructure to build and deploy the automated outreach journeys that turn available appointments into confirmed, attended care.PatientGenie's platform operates through a network of AI agents that execute the full patient communication lifecycle: initiating outbound outreach, managing scheduling logic, handling follow-through across phone, voicemail, text, and email, and closing care gaps at scale. The Workflow Visualization Tool gives operators direct control over how those agents are orchestrated, defining who gets contacted, through which channel, at what point in a care journey, and what happens at each step along the way.The tool works through a modular, component-based architecture. Teams assemble pre-built workflow components and configure them into any patient journey their organization needs to support. A referral workflow triggered by a primary care provider to a specialist runs through the same system as a preventive care texting campaign or a post-discharge follow-up sequence. The same components, reconfigured for a different use case, deployable the same day.Before any workflow goes live, operators can validate the full logic, testing call handling, voicemail behavior, button-click responses, and notification routing, catching issues in staging rather than in production.“Health systems have the data and the capacity, what they've been missing is the ability to proactively get patients into care faster,” said Alex Zoller, Co-Founder and CEO of PatientGenie. "This tool gives them that. You can fit the pieces together like Lego blocks, see the full patient journey, validate it, and go live the same day. Every workflow you deploy is patients getting reached who weren't before.”The Workflow Visualization Tool has been deployed in testing and is now officially available as part of the PatientGenie platform. Learn more and book a demo here ###About PatientGeniePatientGenie is an AI platform of specialized agents that automate provider matching, scheduling, and care-gap closure for health plans and health systems. Engineered for real-world complexity, our voice and text agents take on the operational tasks that normally demand expensive, manual effort. With a modular architecture and payer-ready customization, PatientGenie plugs directly into existing workflows, removes friction, and delivers measurable improvements in access and efficiency. Backed by early traction and scalable partnerships, PatientGenie is building the AI infrastructure that makes timely, appropriate care possible for every member, every time.

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