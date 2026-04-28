Koda Health and UPMC Enterprises Collaborate to Prove Out the Value of Advance Care Planning (ACP) at Scale

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Backed by strategic investment from UPMC Enterprises, Koda Health Scales AI-enhanced Advance Care Planning Across Complex Populations

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Koda Health , an AI-enhanced Advance Care Planning (ACP) platform, today announced a strategic investment from UPMC Enterprises as part of the company’s Series A raise.The investment reflects UPMC Enterprises' conviction that digitally guided, values-based advance care planning represents a critical and underbuilt layer of serious illness infrastructure.Koda's platform guides patients through condition-specific care planning conversations via video and guided education, helping them document their values, care wishes, medical decision-makers, and treatment preferences. High acuity patients are paired with a dedicated Koda Member Advocate — a clinician with a background in palliative nursing or social work — who provides longitudinal support throughout the care planning process. These advocates ensure advance care plans are complete, surrogates are aligned, and that members receive the care that matters most to them during serious illness. Patient preferences flow directly into clinical workflows, ensuring care teams have access to patient goals at the moments that matter most. An estimated $200 billion is spent each year on care that patients would not have wanted had they been engaged in their care planning earlier. ACP is proven to close that gap, but has historically been difficult to deliver at scale. Koda Health has demonstrated a 79% reduction in terminal hospitalizations, a 38% reduction in ICU utilization, and a 19% reduction in total cost of care for patients in the last year of life in a third-party validated study "UPMC Enterprises’ investment is a meaningful signal, not just to Koda, but to the broader market. It validates that health systems are ready to invest in infrastructure that makes advance care planning work the way it should: proactively, at scale, and with the human support that these conversations require. Having UPMC Enterprises as a strategic investor puts us in a unique position to prove what's possible." said Dr. Desh Mohan, Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder of Koda Health.“UPMC Enterprises invests in companies building infrastructure that improves how care is delivered for patients who need it most,” said Kathryn Heffernan, senior director at UPMC Enterprises. “Ensuring that patients' goals are known and honored during serious illness is essential, and Koda brings real evidence to address this with compassion."###About Koda HealthKoda Health is an AI-enhanced Advance Care Planning (ACP) and patient decision support platform that enables health systems and payors to efficiently scale goals-of-care conversations, aligning treatment with patient preferences to reduce unwanted utilization. To learn more about Koda, visit www.kodahealthcare.com

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