OpenLoop Expands Into Sleep Diagnostics, Reaching a Market Where 80% Go Undiagnosed

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The new offering gives patients a path to sleep apnea diagnosis from home by skipping the lab wait

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenLoop , the leading infrastructure telehealth platform powering more than 300 organizations nationwide, today announced the launch of sleep diagnostics as a new product category within its platform. Built on a partnership with Happy Sleep, provider of the FDA-cleared Happy Ring, the offering gives OpenLoop’s network access to at-home sleep apnea testing for the first time. 80% of adults in the U.S. with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) remain undiagnosed. Researchers project that by 2050, nearly 77 million U.S. adults aged 30 to 69 will have OSA, with women seeing a 65% relative increase in prevalence, making them the fastest-growing and most underdiagnosed populations. The condition is closely linked to cardiovascular disease and metabolic dysfunction.The traditional diagnostic path takes an average of three to four months, requires an overnight clinical stay, and leaves the majority of patients undiagnosed and untreated.The sleep diagnostics offering from OpenLoop and Happy Sleep delivers a 98% accurate sleep apnea diagnosis, entirely at home, in as few as five nights. Patients order a sizing kit, confirm their fit through the Happy Sleep app, then wear the ring for five nights while logging sleep data. A board-certified sleep physician reviews the results and delivers a formal diagnosis. If sleep apnea is confirmed, the patient's care team develops a personalized treatment plan with options including custom-fit oral devices, CPAP, medications, lifestyle and environmental modifications, and much more."The majority of people with sleep apnea don't know they even have it, and it intersects with almost every chronic condition that we're already treating through our platform," said Dr. Jon Lensing, CEO and Co-Founder of OpenLoop. "Adding sleep diagnostics into our network means our partners can now close one of the most common gaps in care."OpenLoop's telehealth infrastructure and Happy Sleep's diagnostic platform together create access that neither could build as quickly alone. For OpenLoop's partners, many of whom already serve adults over 35, women, and patients managing chronic conditions, the new category adds an insurance-covered diagnostic service with cash-pay options available."Happy Sleep was built to remove the biggest barriers to sleep apnea diagnosis: inconvenience, discomfort, and delay," said Dr. Dustin Freckleton, CEO at Happy Sleep. "Together with OpenLoop, we’re giving patients an integrated pathway from testing, to diagnosis, to treatment and ongoing monitoring, making it easier to identify sleep disorders and support care over time - all in the patient’s own home and on their own terms.”###About OpenLoopOpenLoop is the nation's leading provider of virtual care operations, powering 300+ organizations to deliver scalable care solutions. By offering end-to-end infrastructure like physicians, technology, and care delivery compliance, any company can launch a fully operational telehealth program on demand, under their brand. OpenLoop has been recognized on TIME's Top HealthTech Companies (2025).Learn more at openloophealth.com.About Happy SleepHappy Sleep offers an FDA-cleared smart ring and clinical platform designed to diagnose sleep apnea at home. Happy Sleep's ring-based sleep study delivers 98% accuracy in as few as five nights, with analysis and diagnosis provided by board-certified sleep physicians. Happy Sleep supports both insurance and cash-pay patient pathways.Learn more at happysleep.com.

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