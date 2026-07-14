Charter Oak State College Announces Bachelor of Social Work CSWE Accreditation

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Online Bachelor of Social Work program receives full accreditation by CSWE

This is a tremendous achievement for our Program and College. This mark of distinction shows that our Program meets the highest industry standards ensuring high-quality training for our students.” — B. Sudie Akinrotiba, PhD, LMSW, Social Work Program Director

NEW BRITAIN, CT, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charter Oak State College ( www.CharterOak.edu/BSW ) announces Charter Oak State College's BSW Program received full accreditation by the Council on Social Work Education’s (CSWE) Board of Accreditation (BOA).Accreditation of a social work program by the BOA indicates that it meets or exceeds standards of program quality evaluated through a peer review accreditation process. An accredited program has sufficient resources to meet its mission and goals, and the BOA has verified that it demonstrates compliance with all accreditation standards.Accreditation applies to all program options, which include locations and delivery methods. Accreditation provides reasonable assurance about the quality of the program and the competence of students graduating from the program.Review our program’s accredited status in CSWE’s Directory of Accredited Programs . For more information about social work accreditation, contact CSWE's Department of Social Work Accreditation.B. Sudie Akinrotiba, PhD, LMSW, Social Work Program Director, said of the news, “This is a tremendous achievement for our program and the College. CSWE accreditation is a mark of distinction for Baccalaureate and higher programs in Social Work. It reflects that our program meets the highest industry standards and ensures high-quality training for our students. Dr. Akinrotiba emphasized that “CSWE-accreditation ensures our program prepares respectful and responsible social workers in diverse cultures and communities for impactful generalist practice.”The Charter Oak State College Bachelor of Social Work program is an online program combined with a practicum experience component. The program addresses the need for baccalaureate prepared social workers nationwide. Its core social work courses were developed to prepare students for the broad field of social work advocating for individuals, families, organizations, or whole communities across an array of settings.Two hundred eighteen students are currently enrolled in the program. The program has graduated thirty-three students. The program is accepting applications for classes beginning August 24, 2026.The College invites interested prospects to attend a virtual Open House on August 5th, 5:30PM EDT, for all undergraduate programs including Social Work. RSVP to register at www.CharterOak.edu/BSW . Attendees apply free to the College.About Charter Oak State CollegeFounded in 1973, Charter Oak State College ( www.CharterOak.edu/BSW ) is Connecticut’s public online college, offering associate and bachelor’s degrees in high-demand fields including Business, Healthcare, Technology, Nursing, Social Work, Education, and Public Safety. The College offers master’s degrees in Healthcare, Education and Leadership. Charter Oak is institutionally accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education and governed by Connecticut’s Board of Regents for Higher Education. The College was named a Forbes America’s Top College in 2026.

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