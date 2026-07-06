Charter Oak State College Hosts Virtual Graduate Open House August 4

Charter Oak State College. A Higher Degree of Online Learning

Learn About Online Master's Degree's in Healthcare, Leadership and Education. Attendees Apply FREE!

NEW BRITAIN, CT, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charter Oak State College ( www.CharterOak.edu/GR ) offers a virtual Graduate Open House Tuesday, August 4, 2026, 5:30 PM ET via Zoom for prospective students. Learn about the College and its high-value, affordable, ONLINE master's degree programs in Healthcare, Education and Leadership. All event attendees have the opportunity to apply to a master's degree program for free. Prospective students are encouraged to explore programs and RSVP to receive the Virtual Open House registration link.The online College offers career-focused master's degrees in Organizational Leadership, Healthcare Administration, Health Data Analytics, Curriculum and Instruction, and Integrated Early Childhood/Elementary and Special Education (Birth - Age 3). All programs are led by qualified Program Directors and taught by credentialed faculty with real world experience. GREs and entrance exams are not required.Event Date: Tuesday, August 4, 2026Event Time: 5:30 PM ET RSVP at: www.CharterOak.edu/GR Charter Oak State College ( www.CharterOak.edu/GR ) is Connecticut’s public online college, offering associate and bachelor’s degrees in high-demand fields including Business, Healthcare, Technology, Nursing, Social Work, Education, and Public Safety. The College offers master’s degrees in Healthcare, Education and Leadership. Charter Oak is institutionally accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education and governed by Connecticut’s Board of Regents for Higher Education. The College was named a Forbes America’s Top College in 2026.

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