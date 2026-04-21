ComplyCube Sets New Standard in Peer to Peer Car Sharing With Turo

ComplyCube fuels Turo’s peer to peer car sharing expansion with secure onboarding, advanced identity verification, and seamless mobility experiences.

Platforms operating in peer to peer car sharing must embed trust into every stage of the user journey.” — Harry Varatharasan

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ComplyCube joins forces with Turo , the world’s leading peer to peer car sharing marketplace, to power next-gen identity verification , crush fraud, and scale trusted mobility worldwide. This collaboration shows a shared commitment to building trust in digital marketplaces, where smooth user journeys and thorough compliance operate in parallel.The overall growth of peer to peer car sharing is extraordinary. It is closely linked to the rise of platform-based ecosystems. PwC estimates that digital platform models could generate $335 billion in global value. This makes mobility services such as Turo form a key part of that ecosystem. As adoption increases, expectations change. Additionally, Salesforce research shows that 88% of customers consider their experience just as important as the service itself. This places a great amount of pressure on platforms to deliver fast and intuitive onboarding without excessive friction.The common denominator is trust, as it is the primary driver of customer engagement. According to the Edelman Trust Barometer, 61% of consumers say their openness to use a digital platform depends on how well it protects their personal data. As such, it further solidifies the role of secure IDV in user decision-making.According to the Chief Product Officer at ComplyCube, Harry Varatharasan,“Platforms operating in peer to peer car sharing must embed trust into every stage of the user journey." Turo identified this balance as a key priority for their platform. As such, choosing solutions that could boost both operational efficiency and a high-quality user experience is crucial.ComplyCube offers the quickest omni-channel integration turnaround in the market, equipping Turo with the ability to implement an end-to-end verification structure. These types of solutions only further support onboarding assurance throughout Turo’s entire car-sharing marketplace. ComplyCube’s unified platform brings Identity Verification (IDV), Know Your Customer (KYC), and fraud intelligence within one single workflow.Key capabilities include AI-powered document verification across 250+ countries and ID types, PAD Level 2-certified biometric liveness detection for secure identity confirmation and no-code workflow orchestration, enabling adaptive onboarding journeys. However, unlike traditional systems that hinder transparency, ComplyCube gives verification outputs that support faster and more informed decisions. As a certified UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF) Identity Service Provider (IDSP), the platform delivers a high level of assurance aligned with regulatory expectations.Rory Brimmer, Managing Director, UK at Turo, commented, “As bookings on Turo surged to new heights, partnering with ComplyCube was a natural choice to evolve our driver’s license verification and risk management processes. He further highlights that the partnership strengthens their ability to deliver secure, seamless services to customers worldwide, ensuring growth scales together with strong compliance.In truth, this partnership provided many meaningful operational improvements. It shows how thorough verification helps both performance and user experience within a peer-to-peer car sharing environment. Some major stats and key results from the partnership between Turo and ComplyCube include, 34% reduction in driver license verification costs, 15% increase in checkout conversion rates, and 36% reduction in customer support contact rates.Such outcomes are indicative of broader industry insights. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) shows that strong data governance structures play an incredibly important role. It helps build digital trust, and influences user participation and long-term platform engagement.Scaling makes trust harder to sustain. According to PwC, 94% of business executives report trust-building challenges. As Turo further expands its operations globally, it was necessary for a more unified verification approach for this reason. However, with increasingly complex processes and growing expectations for instant access, Turo is under pressure to further improve both speed and reliability in a way that matches its already strong customer‑centric platform.As a result, Turo was able to build a scalable infrastructure. This type of framework helped build a system that supports continued growth. It reinforced trust at every stage of the peer to peer car sharing journey. Turo was able to smooth its verification journey into a single system with ComplyCube.This partnership is indicative of a broader shift towards an integrated compliance and verification solution. It underpins the next generation of mobility as a service platforms, much like Turo. For example, research from McKinsey demonstrates that organizations that focus on customer trust can outperform peers by up to 25% in customer satisfaction and overall retention. This highlights the commercial value of strong identity and data practices. It further supports regulatory and policy perspectives.The OECD emphasizes trust in digital identity and data handling. It is a key enabler of participation in digital economies, particularly when it comes to platform-based services such as Turo. By embedding verification and governance into its platform, Turo was able to further strengthen its leadership in peer to peer car sharing. It delivered a service that balances accessibility with confidence.About TuroTuro is the world’s largest peer to peer car sharing marketplace, connecting vehicle owners with drivers through a seamless digital platform. Founded in 2010, Turo operates across the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada, supporting millions of journeys with integrated booking, payments, insurance, and customer support.About ComplyCubeComplyCube is a leading RegTech platform providing Identity Verification (IDV), Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), and fraud prevention through a unified, API-first infrastructure. With coverage over 250+ countries and certifications including ISO 27001:2022, and ISO 9001:2015, ComplyCube helps deliver secure, compliant, and scalable digital onboarding at a global level.

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