ComplyCube and Fidamy Partner to Accelerate Embedded Insurance Adoption

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fidamy , the NN Group -backed embedded insurance provider, has entered into a strategic partnership with ComplyCube , a global compliance automation platform, to strengthen anti-money laundering (AML) and sanctions controls within embedded insurance journeys across Europe. The collaboration brings together Fidamy’s expertise in integrating property and casualty protection products into customer touchpoints with ComplyCube’s automated screening infrastructure, enabling partners to expand with greater regulatory confidence.The announcement comes amid rapid expansion in embedded insurance adoption. Market forecasts indicate that the global embedded insurance sector will grow from USD 116.05 billion in 2025 to USD 138.08 billion in 2026, fuelled by demand for contextual offerings such as travel and device protection embedded directly into digital commerce experiences. At the same time, compliance demands are intensifying. In 2025, AML and sanctions compliance costs across the EMEA region were estimated at USD 85 billion, reflecting rising operational strain as regulatory expectations evolve.Regulatory enforcement activity underscores the urgency. Between March 2024 and March 2025, European authorities issued more than €36 million in AML-related penalties to payments and e-money institutions, highlighting the tangible consequences of inadequate screening frameworks. As embedded insurance becomes more integrated into consumer journeys, embedding automated compliance capabilities is emerging as a foundational requirement rather than an optional enhancement.“Compliance must be embedded within the insurance journey itself.” said Jan Speelman, CEO of Fidamy, emphasising that strong regulatory controls should operate seamlessly alongside customer experience. Through its integration with ComplyCube, Fidamy equips partners with automated sanctions screening, PEP monitoring, and adverse media detection designed to support audit readiness while preserving frictionless purchasing flows.The move reflects a broader industry transition toward automation in financial crime compliance. Throughout 2025, organisations increasingly prioritised data-driven AML systems to manage expanding supervisory scrutiny and cost pressures. “Combining embedded insurance delivery with structured AML and sanctions oversight gives partners the confidence to scale sustainably,” said Harry Varatharasan, Chief Product Officer at ComplyCube, noting that integrating compliance logic directly into operational workflows reduces manual intervention while strengthening governance standards.By aligning embedded insurance infrastructure with automated compliance controls, the partnership enables brands to offer property and casualty coverage that satisfies both consumer demand and regulatory obligations. As embedded insurance adoption accelerates across European markets, embedding compliance within the core product architecture is fast becoming a strategic differentiator for long-term growth.About ComplyCubeComplyCube is a global compliance automation platform supporting organisations in managing sanctions screening, AML responsibilities, and financial crime risk. Its modular capabilities include PEP and sanctions monitoring, adverse media analysis, and configurable compliance orchestration delivered through APIs, SDKs, and hosted integrations. ComplyCube has been recognised in the FinCrimeTech50 and awarded RegTech Partner of the Year at the British Bank Awards.About FidamyFidamy, backed by NN Group and headquartered in Amsterdam, provides embedded insurance solutions focused on property and casualty products, including travel, device, and shipping protection. Its platform integrates insurance seamlessly into digital and in-store journeys, helping partners create new revenue streams while strengthening customer engagement through contextual protection offerings.

