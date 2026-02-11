ComplyCube Enables Trust at Scale with KYC Workflow Tool

ComplyCube launches a real-time no-code KYC workflow tool, helping compliance teams orchestrate onboarding, adapt to change, and strengthen audit trails.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synthetic identity fraud and AI‑enabled document spoofing are accelerating faster than compliance systems can adapt. Industry reports show that over 40% of onboarding fraud now involves synthetic identities, while deepfake-assisted document manipulation continues to rise across regulated sectors. Yet most KYC workflow orchestration remain hardcoded, slow to update, and dependent on engineering teams to respond to change.According to Juniper Research reports that global fraud losses to financial institutions were forecast to rise from $23B in 2025 to $58.3B by 2030. That’s a rise of 153% in five years. It is against this backdrop that ComplyCube has launched a real-time, no-code KYC workflow tool , designed to shift control away from rigid, developer-led implementations and back into the hands of compliance teams.In a report from KPMG, 34% of CCOs say that new regulatory requirements are the greatest compliance challenges over the next two years. The release enables regulated organisations to design, deploy, and optimise onboarding KYC workflow orchestration visually, without engineering dependency, allowing them to respond to risk and regulatory change at the same speed fraud evolves.There is a push for change globally and change is happening everywhere. Across the world’s biggest compliance markets, KYC is being pushed to public infrastructure. Firstly, the EU with eIDAS 2.0 and bringing in a new central supervisor (AMLA). Similarly, the UK turning its digital identity trust framework into statutory rules from 1 December 2025 and US’ FinCEN has widened the AML perimeter by bringing investment advisors into the core AML/CFT program. Also, Australia and Canada have advanced regulatory upgrades that expand and modernize AML obligations.The new capability introduces full KYC workflow orchestration across the ComplyCube platform, replacing fragmented checks with connected, policy-driven KYC journeys. Instead of managing isolated identity checks, sanctions screening, and fraud tools, teams can now build structured workflows that adapt dynamically based on risk, region/jurisdiction, or customer type.At the core of the release is the ability to chain every stage of onboarding into a single orchestrated flow. Compliance teams can configure how identity verification, biometric liveness, sanctions and PEP screening interact with decision logic. They can ensure each step runs conditionally based on real-time signals rather than static rules. By enabling compliance professionals to manage these flows directly, ComplyCube removes the bottlenecks that traditionally slow down onboarding updates and introduce inconsistency across systems.“Workflows are about giving compliance teams the controls they need to move faster,” said Harry Varatharasan, Chief Product Officer at ComplyCube. “Our KYC workflow orchestration tool lets teams build and update workflows in real time. That agility helps teams stay compliant while delivering more efficient onboarding.”Each workflow executes as a single tracked session, capturing verification steps, decisions, and outcomes from start to finish. This session-based structure creates clear audit trails and operational visibility, allowing teams to review individual journeys, investigate anomalies, and evaluate where friction or drop-off occurs. Timestamped logs and reason codes support internal reviews, regulator inquiries, and continuous optimisation based on real-world performance.The KYC workflow tool is available across ComplyCube’s platform and can be deployed through hosted onboarding flows, SDKs, or APIs. This allows organisations to centralise workflow logic while delivering consistent verification experiences across digital channels. As business needs or regulatory requirements evolve, workflows can be adjusted instantly without rebuilding core logic or redeploying infrastructure.By removing engineering dependency and enabling live control, ComplyCube is redefining how compliance teams operate. The launch signals a shift from static, ticket-based onboarding to adaptive, real-time orchestration designed for modern fraud and regulatory pressure.About ComplyCubeComplyCube helps organisations automate onboarding through no-code KYC workflow tools and real-time decisioning. With support for risk logic, document checks, and sanctions screening, the ComplyCube platform simplifies compliance while offering flexible deployment via API, SDK, or hosted flows.

