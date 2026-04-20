EVNNE Releases Their First Single Album, Backtalk

Photo Credit: Jellyfish Entertainment

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EVNNE has released a new single album, 뱉어 (Backtalk) . This is EVNNE’s first music release as an official group instead of a project group. 뱉어 (Backtalk) shows EVNNE’s rebellious spirit to break away from the rigid image standards expected of K-pop idols and carve out their own path. This album is themed as a ‘self-diss’ of their imperfections by directly revealing their own vulnerability and weakness rather than hiding them.“All members participated in creating this album to make our first step as an official group more meaningful. Please send us lots of love and support for this album and EVNNE, as we’re stepping forward to a new beginning!” – PARK HANBINThe released single is 뱉어 (Backtalk), a hip-hop-based track that expresses EVNNE’s explosive energy. All the members of the group worked together to write the lyrics, sharing their united determination to rise above obstacles and doubts so they can continue to pave their own way while staying true to their authentic selves. Rooted in their own personal stories, EVNNE confronts both the gaze of onlookers and the scars of their past without avoidance, ultimately facing themselves through the lyrics. 뱉어 (Backtalk) also includes a B-side track called “STAY”, an electroclash song with hyper pop elements, and offers a glimpse into EVNNE’s new musical direction. The members hope that listeners will feel encouraged to put more faith in themselves and to make changes that suit themselves in order to move forward instead of waiting for a miracle.ABOUT EVNNEEVNNE began as a seven-member South Korean boy group managed by Jellyfish Entertainment that debuted on September 19th, 2023. The current members of EVNNE include KEITA, PARK HANBIN, LEE JEONGHYEON, MUN JUNGHYUN, and PARK JIHOO, all of whom have already been recognized for their talents through music survival shows, most notably, Mnet’s popular K-Pop Survival program, BOYS PLANET. The group name EVNNE, which stands for “Evening’s Newest Étoiles,” holds the members’ wishes to shine higher and brighter than anybody else and to have all eyes on them.

EVNNE (이븐) '뱉어 (Backtalk)' Official MV

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