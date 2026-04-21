Inventor Creates New Rotating Umbrella Stand for Dogs to Avoid Entanglements

Rotating Umbrella Stand

Protecting Our Beloved Pets is the Motivation Behind This Invention

I have seen many items in my life----so many people have the "next big thing"--- but this time, Alan really has it!” — Bob Steinbach

CHESHIRE, CT, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When Alan Horovitz recognizes a problem, he seeks a solution. While seeing his family dog, Scup, constantly entangling herself, Alan wanted to seek a way to not only keep the dog safe but also to avoid getting up every few minutes to untangle Scup.... hence, the genesis of the Rotating Umbrella Stand!Upon seeing the rotating umbrella stand, Karen Heiligman, pet owner and Chief Customer Officer at Barker Specialty said, "I want one for my dog, but also love this idea for outside bars and restaurants!" Indeed, this announcement should resonate with all pet owners.A demonstration video showing Alan, Scup and the RUS360 can be see right here Alan's background has always involved production and innovation and his family was the leading supplier of tourist souvenirs in the USA, specializing in souvenir spoons. Today, Alan supplies countless businesses with quality promotional marketing items and has a stellar reputation as a person who delivers as promised and who focuses on the voice of the customer... even if the voice is a barking dog!Alan hopes that his rotating umbrella stand brings joy to pet owners throughout the world!ABOUT ALAN HOROVITZGrowing up in Rhode Island, summer meant one thing: the beach. I spent countless days watching families haul an entire assortment of gear — one product for shade, another for the dog, another for convenience. It always struck me how much we carried just to enjoy a simple day outdoors. I began to wonder: Could some of these everyday items be combined into something smarter and more efficient?My interest in inventing and product design started early, inspired by my family’s manufacturing business. Being surrounded by tools, prototypes, and problem-solving conversations shaped the way I see the world. I’ve always looked for solutions that make life simpler, safer, and more enjoyable.That mindset led me to create a combined umbrella stand and 360° rotating dog leash attachment. I wanted a safer, hands-free way to secure a dog outdoors — whether at the beach, at a picnic table, beside a patio chair, or anywhere families gather. Traditional leash clips can twist, tangle, and create sudden jerks that stress both the dog and owner. My rotating attachment solves that problem by keeping the leash free-moving while preventing knots and tension.The result is a product that brings together two things people love: time outdoors and time with their furry friends. It’s practical, space-saving, and built around a patented 360° rotation mechanism that lets dogs move naturally without tangling. That’s how RUS360 was born — a simple idea designed to make everyday adventures easier for everyone.

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