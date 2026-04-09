Barker Specialty releases top co-brandable merch offerings to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the USA

Image of the front page of the online catalog Replica of the Declaration of Independence

Celebrate the Semiquincentennial in style with amazing custom branded items from Barker Specialty!

We all love how promotional products offer solutions, change lives, and bring joy to everyone! I wish my grandparents, our founders, were here today to celebrate with us all!” — Max Barker

CHESHIRE, CT, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Many people are asking for promotional items to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the USA and Barker Specialty of Cheshire, CT has delivered with a comprehensive selection of items-- ranging from replicas of the Declaration of Independence to apparel, water bottles, and special gifts. Check these items out today and email promo@barkerspecialty.com with any questions or to order.Karen Heiligman, Chief Customer Officer for Barker Specialty, stated- " we wanted to provide a curated selection of products so our many clients can recognize this unique event and celebrate with their employees and customers. Our staff is prepared to navigate the many options to ensure everyone has the opportunity to have a special memento of this momentous occasion."It took quite some time to develop the products and Alex Bowen, Sales Director, commented-- " I am thrilled with the quality and affordability of these products. And we have many more items that are available... so encourage anyone interested to contact us today!" Alex added, "while we are stocking sufficient amounts, we expect orders to be large....so no one should wait to order."While most of the items feature red, white, and blue, Barker Specialty can produce whatever designs a client might wish to have. Indeed, the ability to customize products is exactly the reason why Barker Specialty was founded 75 years ago. Harrison Barker, Chief of Staff, said, "celebrating our 75th anniversary along with the 250th anniversary of the greatest country in the world means a lot to all of our staff. We always want to take the time to remember history."Of further interest, the Barker Family also has a legacy museum of antique toys and memorabilia-- one of the top pop culture museums in the USA-- the Barker Character, Comic and Cartoon museum. This venue showcases over 80,000 items tracing the history of cartoons and characters in the USA. Visitors come from all over the world! Everyone is welcome to visit and also see the amazing art at the Barker Animation Art Gallery.Barker Specialty is a promotional products supplier. Our goal is to work with clients to effectively promote your company or organization, provide enhanced recognition, and consistently maintain brand integrity. We accomplish these objectives with a strong focus on your needs including on-time delivery, dedicated account managers, low pricing and quality products.

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